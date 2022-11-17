ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

friars.com

Sara Hjalmarsson and Sandra Abstreiter Earn Hockey East Weekly Honors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Sandra Abstreiter (Freising, Germany) of the Providence College women's hockey team was named Hockey East Stop It Goaltender of the Week on Monday, Oct. 17 for the third time this season. In addition to Abstreiter, Sara Hjalmarsson (Bankeryd, Sweden) was named Hockey East Co-Player of the Week.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Short-Handed Friars Fall To Boston College, 73-64

CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. – The short-handed Providence College women's basketball team fell to Boston College, 73-64, on Nov. 20 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Janai Crooms scored a season-high 25 points and Olivia Olsen dropped a career-high 19 points for the Friars. RECORDS:. Boston College: 3-2 Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Crozier's OT Goal Lifts No. 9 Men's Hockey Over Vermont, 4-3

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Max Crozier scored his first goal of the season 3:00 into overtime as the No. 9 Providence College men's hockey team edged Vermont, 4-3, at Schneider Arena on Saturday night (Nov. 19). The Friars extend their unbeaten streak to eight games (5-0-3) and improve to 6-0-3 (20 pts.) in Hockey East.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

No. 13 Women’s Hockey Sweeps University of Maine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No. 13 women's hockey team defeated the University of Maine, 5-1, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Schneider Arena. Sara Hjalmarsson had a four-goal game. Providence – 12-4-1 (9-3-1 HEAW) | Maine – 8-9-0 (6-6-0 HEAW) VENUE. Schneider Arena | Providence, R.I. GAME FLOW...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Friars Complete Competition At Harold Anderson Invitational

KINGSTON, R.I. – The Providence College swimming and diving programs competed at the Harold Anderson Invitational on Nov. 18-20 on the campus of the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I. The men's team finished second of five teams, while the women placed sixth out of seven teams. FRIDAY...
PROVIDENCE, RI

