17-year-old identified as man killed in Citrus Heights shooting
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The identity of the man shot and killed at the Foxborough Apartments Nov. 11 has been identified. Aidan Wesley McGill, 17-years-old of Citrus Heights, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroners Office. He was shot during some sort of fight in the parking lot of...
I-80 reopened after crash involving 6 cars, jack-knifed big in Auburn
AUBURN, California — Update: 5:15 p.m. All lanes were reopened on westbound Interstate 80 at Elm in Auburn. Caltrans said the roads were temporarily closed due to a crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig. Original:. A crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig has...
Suspect arrested after overnight Walgreens burglary in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after an overnight burglary on Friday at a Walgreens, the Antioch Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers were alerted that around 2:14 a.m. there was a burglary in progress. The suspect — who was not identified by police — was stealing tobacco products and medications. […]
KCRA.com
Bystander struck by car that drove into El Dorado County home, authorities say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was hospitalized when a car drove through a home in El Dorado County, authorities said. Top stories from Saturday featured in video player above. The collision happened Friday night, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said. The bystander was airlifted...
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
Sacramento Pedestrian Major Injury Accident
A pedestrian major injury accident occurred in Sacramento on November 17 when they were struck by a vehicle. The accident happened on Marconi Avenue between Watt Avenue and Montclair Street around 6:50 a.m. The vehicle involved was identified by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as a Ford F-250 pickup. Major...
Bodycam video released of Fairfield police officer shooting man
WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some people. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the Fairfield Police Department shot 43-year-old Robert Wilson on Aug. 22. On Friday, FPD released body camera video of the incident. Police were called to the 100 block of Commerce Court at about 1:50 p.m. for the report […]
Fire department’s stolen trailer and chemicals recovered; suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stolen trailer belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department that had chemicals inside was recovered Friday morning. Sacramento Fire officials said the trailer was stolen overnight Wednesday, and they advised the public on Thursday to call 911 if they spotted it, as the chemicals inside could be hazardous. Around 2:30 a.m. […]
DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50
Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash
PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene. The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Sends One to the Hospital
Two-Vehicle Crash With Injury Occurs at Fruitridge Road Intersection. A two-vehicle crash at a Sacramento intersection on November 16 sent one person to a hospital with undescribed injuries. The collision occurred around 9:11 a.m. at the intersection of Fruitridge Road and Mendocino Boulevard. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department and California Highway Patrol (CHP) both responded to the accident, which blocked the lanes at the intersection.
CHP: Man killed crossing Highway 50 from center divide in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after California Highway Patrol said he decided to cross Highway 50 in Sacramento. Crossing Highway 50 near 16th Street, the man was struck and killed by a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to officers. The driver involved called...
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
