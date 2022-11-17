Rocklin Unified School District Board expresses potential concerns with funding from Proposition 28

Read full article on original website
Elk Grove Citizen
Election ’22: Hume continues to lead Moreno in Board of Supervisors D-5 election
With 29.8% of the ballots counted, as of Nov. 15, Pat Hume continues to lead Jaclyn Moreno in the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 election. In its update on that day, the Sacramento County’s elections office reported that Hume was leading this race with 51% of the votes while Moreno had 48%.
Elk Grove Citizen
Nguyen announces victory in Assembly race
Democrat and Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen announced on Nov. 17 that she won the election for California State Assembly’s District 10 seat. On her campaign’s Facebook page, Nguyen posted that her Democratic opponent, Eric Guerra, conceded the race. The latest returns from the Sacramento County...
Elk Grove Citizen
Election '22: Mayor Singh-Allen, Council candidate Robles declare victory
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen has declared victory in the city’s mayoral election. “I have over 65% of the vote and the margin is great, so it’s statistically impossible for (her opponent Brian Pastor to win the Nov. 8 election),” she said. Meanwhile, Pastor told the Citizen...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These are the closest legislative races in California. Two are in the Sacramento area
Nearly two weeks after Election Day, the next California Legislature is slowly taking shape, as the majority of incumbents handily won reelection but some new faces are set to be sworn in this December. But while many of the races are all but decided, some remain too close to call....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kevin Kiley keeps lead for congressional seat as Placer County keeps counting the votes
Kevin Kiley remains ahead of Kermit Jones for the 3rd District congressional seat, and has been ahead all week. Yet the race remains one of the few in the nation where no winner has been declared. A big reason is that, as of Friday evening, 82,000 ballots in Placer County,...
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
abc10.com
'We were able to basically eliminate impacts in our community': How Pucci's Pharmacy helped distribute MPX vaccines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Though MPX, formerly known as monkeypox, has not been heard about in a while, the Pucci Pharmacy in east Sacramento is still working to educate and vaccinate people from the virus. They say the vaccines have been working so well, people aren’t talking about the virus...
actionnewsnow.com
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
Fox40
New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County
A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: 'Really huge thanks' from Wreaths Across America
I want to thank a couple of people for their rescuing me this past week for the WAA float in the Veterans Day Parade. Crisis narrowly averted!. Auburn is an extremely supportive community and it was made even clearer to me this past week. Our usual driver and float was unable to participate in the Veterans Day Parade with only a couple of days to go, and I want to thank a few key people for their efforts that allowed Wreaths Across America to provide our float at the last minute.
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
natomasbuzz.com
Housing Proposed for Former Retail Site
A housing development is being proposed in place of a long-planned shopping center shelved as a result of the pandemic. New plans have been filed for a project at 2631 Del Paso Road, between Town Center and Via Ingoglia. According to records submitting to the city on Nov. 16, Lewis...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: AirDrop threat at Yuba City school, Newsom promises wildfire resources, first look at new Sacramento Zoo
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
He wiped out his entire family — and changed California criminal law forever
A long-forgotten family annihilator changed California law as we know it today.
Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
'It's not only our history, but it's American history': How the Yocha Dehe Fire Department is fighting fires and preserving history
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A one-of-a-kind fire department is located right in our own backyard. The Yocha Dehe Fire Department serves part of Yolo County. They are fighting fires, while also preserving history. “We're the only tribally owned accredited department in the country," said James Kinter, Yocha Dehe Tribal Council...
rosevilletoday.com
Garden of Eat’n (Now Open!)
The secret ingredient in our quick, healthy lunch? Fresh, local, farm-to-fork ingredients. Order online with Garden of Eat’n. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
saccityexpress.com
Man robbed at Light Rail station near City College
A man was robbed on Friday, Nov.18 between 1:50 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. just before entering the Light Rail station near City College, according to a crime alert issued by the Los Rios Police Department. The victim was heading toward his destination when two suspects forcibly took his phone. When...
KCRA.com
Scams through popular payment app Zelle rise dramatically, and banks probably won’t help you
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever used an app on your phone to send money to a friend or family member?. If so, you should be aware that the number of scamming incidents occurring on a popular payment service has risen dramatically in recent years — and the odds of big banks coming to your rescue is slim.
