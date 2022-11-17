Read full article on original website
KTUL
Luther police arrest armed Harrah man who was allegedly assaulting woman
An armed Harrah man was arrested Sunday after police responded to an incident where he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Luther police said officers responded to Oakpond Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Police found the man, identified as Jimmy Rhodes, riding a bike near NE 122nd, just west of County...
KTUL
OUPD: Intoxicated man arrested after assaulting police officer during Bedlam game
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Officers with the University of Oklahoma Police Department arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a non-OUPD officer and resisted arrest during the Bedlam game on Saturday. OUPD were called to the east side of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to assist with crowd control,...
1600kush.com
Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
Logan Co. Sheriff: No special treatment given to Governor’s son during incident involving guns, alcohol
On Halloween night, Governor Kevin Stitt’s son was found in possession of alcohol and four guns. Devon Devereaux, the Logan County Sheriff, said his office did not give any favors because the situation involved the Governor’s son.
Oklahoma man arrested for girlfriend’s murder
Officers were called to a home following a possible stabbing in Sapulpa.
KTEN.com
Davis Police seize over $400,000 worth of drugs in multiple busts
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) -- More than 400,000 dollars worth of illegal drugs are off the streets in the city of Davis. DPD K-9 officer Gary Smith says he assisted in two busts equating to the nearly half-million dollars in the seizing of narcotics. One of the busts was a traffic stop, where Smith and his K-9, Miclo, discovered over 100 pounds of marijuana, the largest bust ever within the city of Davis.
OKCPD: Standoff following assault report ends peacefully
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a brief standoff on the city's northwest side Monday ended peacefully with the suspect in custody.
Police seek clues in northeast Oklahoma City shootout
Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
guthrienewspage.com
Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County
One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
Man Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC; Transported To Hospital
A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said this happened near Villa Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. A vehicle was stalled in the intersection when a man walked into the street,...
Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies at hospital — cause unknown
The 15th death for the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) occurred early Saturday morning after a detainee had gone to the hospital. The post Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies at hospital — cause unknown appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
KTUL
Logan County D.A. takes action after Governor's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
Oklahoma County Detainee Dies At Hospital After Experiencing Medical Emergency
An Oklahoma County detainee died in the hospital Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency, according to authorities. The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) said at around 11:40 p.m. Friday, a detention officer called for medical personnel to respond to Renee Houston’s cell. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts, and emergency...
KTUL
Jail officials investigating inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate's death was reported Saturday morning at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to a jail spokesperson, Renee Houston was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:40 p.m. on Friday. Detention Officers and medical staff began life-saving efforts. Houston was taken to the hospital and...
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown
Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.
KXII.com
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
okcfox.com
Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
