Pottawatomie County, OK

KTUL

Luther police arrest armed Harrah man who was allegedly assaulting woman

An armed Harrah man was arrested Sunday after police responded to an incident where he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Luther police said officers responded to Oakpond Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Police found the man, identified as Jimmy Rhodes, riding a bike near NE 122nd, just west of County...
LUTHER, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK
KTEN.com

Davis Police seize over $400,000 worth of drugs in multiple busts

DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) -- More than 400,000 dollars worth of illegal drugs are off the streets in the city of Davis. DPD K-9 officer Gary Smith says he assisted in two busts equating to the nearly half-million dollars in the seizing of narcotics. One of the busts was a traffic stop, where Smith and his K-9, Miclo, discovered over 100 pounds of marijuana, the largest bust ever within the city of Davis.
guthrienewspage.com

Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County

One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
MILL CREEK, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK

