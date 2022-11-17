DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) -- More than 400,000 dollars worth of illegal drugs are off the streets in the city of Davis. DPD K-9 officer Gary Smith says he assisted in two busts equating to the nearly half-million dollars in the seizing of narcotics. One of the busts was a traffic stop, where Smith and his K-9, Miclo, discovered over 100 pounds of marijuana, the largest bust ever within the city of Davis.

2 DAYS AGO