ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
munciejournal.com

Madjax Accepting Applications for Makers and Educators in Residence

MUNCIE, IN—What are you passionately curious about? What skills or designs would you like to share? Join the Madjax team in creating new opportunities for curiosity, connection, and purpose. Madjax is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Maker Cohorts including Makers in Residence, Educator Makers in Residence and Fab...
MUNCIE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Morales, next elections chief, faces vote fraud reports. Could legal action follow?

Diego Morales might have easily clinched the Secretary of State race, but his future is clouded by allegations of 2018 voting improprieties reminiscent of another Indiana elections chief convicted of voter fraud. Lawyers and election experts — including the special prosecutor who handled former Secretary of State Charlie White’s case in 2012 — expressed doubt […] The post Morales, next elections chief, faces vote fraud reports. Could legal action follow? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business

ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man

INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Indianapolis pastor running for mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer

INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
yourerie

Poloncarz: Our plows are getting stuck

The FDA listed the liquid form of the drug, which is used by young children, in its drug shortage database. Newsmaker: Western PA Maker Market this weekend on …. Newsmaker: Western PA Maker Market this weekend on State Street. Jet Pet: Ayla & Stella. Winter storm continues to cause messy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 shot at gas station on Indy’s east side

Alexa Ross has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and why he’s …. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and why he’s not interested in higher office. Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
DELPHI, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy