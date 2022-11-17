Read full article on original website
Manuel Lopez Jr
4d ago
Does Rosales figure she can hide out and it will just blow over? She is supposed to represent the constituents of this district but she can't be reached or found anywhere. A.W.O.L.
Angela Legarreta
4d ago
Really does Y. Rosales really think that because she is the D.A she is above the law and she does not have to do what the judge orders, we all know of her incompetent, is this her way of throwing a temper tantrum
Judge schedules hearing for temporary suspension of DA Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal filed an amended Petition for Removal of duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Monday morning, asking for her immediate suspension pending resolution of the case. A simultaneous hearing was set by District Judge Tryon Lewis of Odessa for Thursday, December 15, at 10 a.m. […]
KVIA
El Paso DA asks appellate court to rule on 409th District Court’s actions in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has asked the Texas 8th Court of Appeals to stop the Walmart shooting trial to review the legitimacy of the trial court's orders. The document is called a “motion for stay of trial” and is asking the appellate court to...
KFOX 14
El Paso District Attorney requests hearing to discuss violation of gag order be dismissed
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales filed an emergency motion to the Court of Appeals 8th District of Texas on Friday. In Rosales' motion, filed with the help of Attorney Araceli Solis, Rosales requested the court step in and stop the November 30 status hearing in the case of the State of Texas v. Patrick Crusius, the suspected Walmart shooter.
8 dead in cartel attack on police station
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
KFOX 14
Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
Alleged GECU bank robber in custody
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging a Tucson man with bank robbery. According to court documents, Sherman Edward Lester Jr., age 45, of Tucson, Arizona, robbed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on September 2, 2022. The robber was said to have obtained an undisclosed sum […]
KFOX 14
El Paso DA attorneys request to withdraw from her removal from office case citing conflict
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales' lawyers filed a motion requesting to withdraw from Rosales' removal from office case. The lawyers Patrick Wilson, David Chavez and Luis Yanez asked the court to enter an order permitting them to withdraw from Rosales' case. According to...
KVIA
Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
Surveillance video leads El Paso Sheriff’s deputies to arrest 2 men in vehicle burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men have been arrested and charged with theft and burglary of a vehicle when Sheriff’s deputies used surveillance video to help track them down, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported. A vehicle was broken into along the 1100 block of Aspen Hills in Fabens on Wednesday, Nov. 16. […]
KVIA
Crimes against persons are investigating an assault of a police officer Friday morning
EL PASO, Texas- Crimes against persons detectives are investigating an assault of an El Paso Police officer. It happened at 207 Cincinnati street in west El Paso. Police responded to a call at 2 am of a fight involving weapons. During that investigation police said the officer was assaulted. No...
Upworthy
Incredible moment courtroom erupts with joy as man wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years is finally freed
Daniel Villegas spent 20 years of his life in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of capital murder in the fatal shootings of two El Pasoans in 1993. Finally, in October 2018, an El Paso jury of seven women and five men found Villegas not guilty, marking the end of a 25-year saga that included three trials and numerous appeals. The emotional video has resurfaced and is going viral again as the internet recalls the powerful moment Villegas learned he was finally free. Villegas was in tears even before the verdict was announced and was bawling uncontrollably when the judge read the not-guilty verdict. "That was too much for me," Villegas said about the stress of waiting for the verdict, according to El Paso Times.
Haitian deaths in Juarez a symptom of humanitarian migrant crisis, advocates say
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The recent death of two Haitians in Juarez, Mexico, is yet another symptom of the humanitarian crisis besetting asylum seekers not being allowed into the U.S., migrant advocates said. On Sunday morning, Juarez police retrieved the body of a Haitian national from a rented room in the back of […]
Masked man attacks Circle K employee in El Paso’s Mission Valley
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a man who chased a store clerk with a knife in El Paso’s Mission Valley. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at approximately 2:34 a.m., a man wearing a skull mask walked into the Circle K at 8855 North […]
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, YISD provide turkey baskets to local families
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — For the third consecutive year, Cesar Ornelas Injury Law has partnered with Ysleta ISD to provide turkey baskets for families in need. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Riverside High School. This year they provided 150 turkey baskets for Ysleta ISD. The school is in charge of […]
KVIA
Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken ransacked, burglarized
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old Juarez man is accused of breaking into a northeast El Paso Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Angel Fernando Zarate broke his way into the restaurant through the drive-through window Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. The Church's Chicken is...
Police: Alcohol identified as factor on fatal rollover crash along US 54
UPDATE: On the night of Saturday November 19, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Special Traffic Investigations officers responded to US 54 at Diana to investigate a single vehicle fatal car crash. According to EPPD, 65 -year old Juan Jose Gutierrez was traveling north on US 54, driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado when he lost control […]
elpasomatters.org
UMC still uncertain if bond issue will be taken to voters
On Election Day, voters within the El Paso city limits approved the issuance of $272 million in bonds to improve streets, parks and implement climate controls. On the same day, voters in the Canutillo school district rejected a $264 million bond initiative to improve its schools. Then last week, El...
KFOX 14
Families recount tragedies on day of remembrance for traffic victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — November 20 is “World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims” a day many may not be familiar with, it is a day which brings awareness of people who were killed or seriously injured on the roadway. It also honors the first...
