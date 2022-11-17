ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 4

Manuel Lopez Jr
4d ago

Does Rosales figure she can hide out and it will just blow over? She is supposed to represent the constituents of this district but she can't be reached or found anywhere. A.W.O.L.

Reply
2
Angela Legarreta
4d ago

Really does Y. Rosales really think that because she is the D.A she is above the law and she does not have to do what the judge orders, we all know of her incompetent, is this her way of throwing a temper tantrum

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Judge schedules hearing for temporary suspension of DA Rosales

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal filed an amended Petition for Removal of duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Monday morning, asking for her immediate suspension pending resolution of the case. A simultaneous hearing was set by District Judge Tryon Lewis of Odessa for Thursday, December 15, at 10 a.m. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso District Attorney requests hearing to discuss violation of gag order be dismissed

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales filed an emergency motion to the Court of Appeals 8th District of Texas on Friday. In Rosales' motion, filed with the help of Attorney Araceli Solis, Rosales requested the court step in and stop the November 30 status hearing in the case of the State of Texas v. Patrick Crusius, the suspected Walmart shooter.
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

8 dead in cartel attack on police station

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Alleged GECU bank robber in custody

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging a Tucson man with bank robbery. According to court documents, Sherman Edward Lester Jr., age 45, of Tucson, Arizona, robbed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on September 2, 2022. The robber was said to have obtained an undisclosed sum […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
EL PASO, TX
Upworthy

Incredible moment courtroom erupts with joy as man wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years is finally freed

Daniel Villegas spent 20 years of his life in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of capital murder in the fatal shootings of two El Pasoans in 1993. Finally, in October 2018, an El Paso jury of seven women and five men found Villegas not guilty, marking the end of a 25-year saga that included three trials and numerous appeals. The emotional video has resurfaced and is going viral again as the internet recalls the powerful moment Villegas learned he was finally free. Villegas was in tears even before the verdict was announced and was bawling uncontrollably when the judge read the not-guilty verdict. "That was too much for me," Villegas said about the stress of waiting for the verdict, according to El Paso Times.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken ransacked, burglarized

EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old Juarez man is accused of breaking into a northeast El Paso Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Angel Fernando Zarate broke his way into the restaurant through the drive-through window Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. The Church's Chicken is...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police: Alcohol identified as factor on fatal rollover crash along US 54

UPDATE: On the night of Saturday November 19, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Special Traffic Investigations officers responded to US 54 at Diana to investigate a single vehicle fatal car crash. According to EPPD, 65 -year old Juan Jose Gutierrez was traveling north on US 54, driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado when he lost control […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

UMC still uncertain if bond issue will be taken to voters

On Election Day, voters within the El Paso city limits approved the issuance of $272 million in bonds to improve streets, parks and implement climate controls. On the same day, voters in the Canutillo school district rejected a $264 million bond initiative to improve its schools. Then last week, El...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy