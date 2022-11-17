Read full article on original website
Raymond Arends
Raymond Arends age 94 of Little Rock, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Ellsworth, Minnesota. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 AM Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at First Baptist Church, rural George, with Reverend Jesse Sternke, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Lawn Cemetery in George.
Kay Disch
Kay Disch, age 86 of Sioux Center, died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Independence Village in Ankeny, IA. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Tabernacle Baptist Church in George, with Pastor Bryan Anderson officiating. A family prayer service will take place...
Pastor’s Pie Auction Is Now LIVE
O’Brien County, Iowa — The Pastor’s Pie Auction to benefit Conquering Cancer 4 O’Brien County is now LIVE!. You can place your bid on any of the 17 pies by calling or texting 712-324-2597 from 8 am to 5 pm Monday and Tuesday, as well as 8 am to noon on Wednesday.
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
Brianna DeMarais started fall on the sidelines at SDSU football games. Today, she's learning to navigate life without part of her right leg.
United Fund Still Ahead Of Pace, But Giving Slowed In The Last Seven Days
Sheldon, Iowa — Donations to the 2022 Sheldon United Fund are still ahead of the game, but donations slowed in the last week. The drive continues through the rest of the year. The goal this year is $30,000. The fund drive is now 51% finished. The funds are at...
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
Avera Receives Grant Funds To Deal With Nursing Shortage
Sioux Falls, SD — One of the major healthcare companies in our region has recently received millions of dollars in grant funds. Avera officials tell us Avera has received over $2.5 million in funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support nursing and address healthcare workforce capacity through innovative solutions including telehealth and virtual nursing.
Two injured in rollover by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center. Thirty-three-year-old Katrina Garcia of Hull was driving north when she lost control of her 2010 Jeep Liberty, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic Disturbance Leads To Felony, Misdemeanor Charges
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Omaha man faces a combination of felony and misdemeanor child endangerment charges in the wake of a Friday night domestic disturbance. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence north of Sioux Center shortly after 10:00 o’clock Friday night (November 18th) to the report of a domestic disturbance.
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
Dawley Farm Village continues to grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
Man facing kidnapping, assault charges in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing kidnapping and assault charges. Officers arrested Mario Lopez last week. Sioux Falls Police say it started as an argument between Lopez and his roommate late Thursday night. Lopez is accused of forcing the roommate...
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
