Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
tri-statedefender.com
Young Dolph ‘Day of Service’ unfolded amid memories, ongoing investigation
Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder is still very much a raw-nerve memory, which many in his home city and beyond sought to counter with varied acts of kindness last week. Dolph, whose name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was felled by a hail of bullets last November 17 in the Castalia Heights community that loved him as much as he embraced it.
‘I felt like something was off’: Man found shot to death after family reported him missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says the news of her brother’s death still hurts nearly five months later. Adding to that pain, police have yet to find the person responsible for her brother’s killing, despite security video showing the attack. On June 7, Memphis police found 23-year-old Laterrance Pugh sitting in his Nissan Altima […]
The Break Presents – Lil Double 0
Rap will always have certain cities that take off during an era. Right now, it feels like it's Memphis' time. There's a multitude of acts from that area who are finding success in their own ways. One of the younger names making noise is Lil Double 0, a 20 year-old who has only been rapping since 2020. Nudged into rap by personal tragedy, the slick-talking street rapper has risen through the ranks quickly, joining Future's FreeBandz Gang and racking up features with Lil Uzi Vert, EST Gee and Nardo Wick along the way. But Lil Double 0's success doesn't lie in the relationships he's built; his budding charisma and gritty lyrics have gotten him here, a testament to the time he's put in.
Mother of two killed by car while giving her sister gas on Highway 385, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family was left devastated and searching for answers after a woman they loved was killed in a crash on Highway 385. The deadly crash happened Sunday, November 13. Ashley Brooks, a 32-year-old mother of two, drove out to the highway to refuel her sister...
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph’s life partner reflects on his death 1 year later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s partner shares her message “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” after being faced with losing loved ones so young. Over the past year, there have been many tributes to Young Dolph, with people wanting to show their love the best way they know how.
Memphis officer shoots teen suspect in stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car crash involving a Memphis Police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case, said the person who was shot was a teenager. MPD said they got a call at 10:40 a.m. […]
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph’s sister honors her brother through service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s sister talked with our Andrew Douglas on the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Carlisa Brown opened up about the past 12 months and the message she has for his fans. “We’re just going through a lot and we’re just trying to find a...
actionnews5.com
Community remembers Young Dolph by giving back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Young Dolph, Nov. 17 also commemorates the first official Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service, founded to honor the late rapper’s memory by giving back to the community.
MPD investigating death of man found unresponsive in front yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive in a front yard. On Nov. 17, officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 3100 block of Faxon Avenue. The man was found lying face down in the front yard, unresponsive. Memphis Fire took...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Dolph’s Murder Suspect Drops New Song “No Statements” From Jail
Young Dolph’s artists, Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz, respond to murder suspect’s new song. While the city of Memphis is celebrating the contributions and efforts of Young Dolph to lift his community, it appears that a suspect in his murder case is looking to capitalize off of the one-year anniversary of his death.
Police: Pair tied to at least 22 car break-ins in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are looking at a long list of charges after police say they broke into dozens of cars around Memphis. A home surveillance video shared with us shows what seems to be attempted burglars armed with handguns looking for a quick fix in an East Memphis neighborhood. In a matter of seconds, […]
‘He was so influential’: Boo Mitchell shares memories of Young Dolph, his legacy
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Chances are if you’re a Memphis music fan, you probably remember where you were and what you were doing one year ago today when word got out that rap superstar Young Dolph had been killed. November 17, 2021, is a day many, including Grammy award-winning producer and engineer Boo Mitchell, say they’ll never […]
Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
actionnews5.com
Man barricades himself in home after shooting father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MPD responded to a shooting where a man shot his father on Friday afternoon and then barricaded himself inside the home with the victim and a 4-year-old girl. The incident took place around 3 p.m.―Investigators were able to talk the suspect into letting the child out but...
actionnews5.com
‘He changed Memphis music forever’: Local hip-hop artist reflects on Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One local hip-hop artist is reflecting on the legacy of Young Dolph one year after he was tragically killed. The Memphis music scene has always had a major impact on the rest of the country. Memphis has several well-known greats who have transformed the music industry,...
actionnews5.com
Police: Man in custody after shooting at 9 months pregnant girlfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after he shot at his nine months pregnant girlfriend over an altercation. The shooting took place on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m on the corner of Mendenhall Road, according to police. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old, Alvin Butler. According to the...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place Saturday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on the corner of Summit Arbors Circle, according to police. Officers have one male in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
Fans reflect on Young Dolph’s legacy one year after his death
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Fans are remembering the life and legacy of Memphis rapper Young Dolph on the one-year anniversary of his death. Many will never forget when and where they were when images of Young Dolph’s camouflage Corvette being towed away from outside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways flooded social media. Young Dolph, whose real name was […]
Man hurt in Berclair shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting late Friday night. At approximately 11 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Hemingway Avenue, off Tant Road, in the Berclair area. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
Comments / 8