Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Young Dolph ‘Day of Service’ unfolded amid memories, ongoing investigation

Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder is still very much a raw-nerve memory, which many in his home city and beyond sought to counter with varied acts of kindness last week. Dolph, whose name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was felled by a hail of bullets last November 17 in the Castalia Heights community that loved him as much as he embraced it.
MEMPHIS, TN
105.5 The Fan

The Break Presents – Lil Double 0

Rap will always have certain cities that take off during an era. Right now, it feels like it's Memphis' time. There's a multitude of acts from that area who are finding success in their own ways. One of the younger names making noise is Lil Double 0, a 20 year-old who has only been rapping since 2020. Nudged into rap by personal tragedy, the slick-talking street rapper has risen through the ranks quickly, joining Future's FreeBandz Gang and racking up features with Lil Uzi Vert, EST Gee and Nardo Wick along the way. But Lil Double 0's success doesn't lie in the relationships he's built; his budding charisma and gritty lyrics have gotten him here, a testament to the time he's put in.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Young Dolph’s life partner reflects on his death 1 year later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s partner shares her message “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” after being faced with losing loved ones so young. Over the past year, there have been many tributes to Young Dolph, with people wanting to show their love the best way they know how.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officer shoots teen suspect in stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car crash involving a Memphis Police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case, said the person who was shot was a teenager. MPD said they got a call at 10:40 a.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Young Dolph’s sister honors her brother through service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s sister talked with our Andrew Douglas on the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Carlisa Brown opened up about the past 12 months and the message she has for his fans. “We’re just going through a lot and we’re just trying to find a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Community remembers Young Dolph by giving back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Young Dolph, Nov. 17 also commemorates the first official Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service, founded to honor the late rapper’s memory by giving back to the community.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph’s Murder Suspect Drops New Song “No Statements” From Jail

Young Dolph’s artists, Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz, respond to murder suspect’s new song. While the city of Memphis is celebrating the contributions and efforts of Young Dolph to lift his community, it appears that a suspect in his murder case is looking to capitalize off of the one-year anniversary of his death.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Pair tied to at least 22 car break-ins in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are looking at a long list of charges after police say they broke into dozens of cars around Memphis. A home surveillance video shared with us shows what seems to be attempted burglars armed with handguns looking for a quick fix in an East Memphis neighborhood. In a matter of seconds, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Man barricades himself in home after shooting father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MPD responded to a shooting where a man shot his father on Friday afternoon and then barricaded himself inside the home with the victim and a 4-year-old girl. The incident took place around 3 p.m.―Investigators were able to talk the suspect into letting the child out but...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Man in custody after shooting at 9 months pregnant girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after he shot at his nine months pregnant girlfriend over an altercation. The shooting took place on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m on the corner of Mendenhall Road, according to police. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old, Alvin Butler. According to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place Saturday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on the corner of Summit Arbors Circle, according to police. Officers have one male in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fans reflect on Young Dolph’s legacy one year after his death

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Fans are remembering the life and legacy of Memphis rapper Young Dolph on the one-year anniversary of his death. Many will never forget when and where they were when images of Young Dolph’s camouflage Corvette being towed away from outside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways flooded social media. Young Dolph, whose real name was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man hurt in Berclair shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting late Friday night. At approximately 11 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Hemingway Avenue, off Tant Road, in the Berclair area. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN

