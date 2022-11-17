ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

Mixed-use development Word Place inches closer to fruition in Kyle with development agreement on horizon

By Zara Flores
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council approves economic development agreement for Komico Technology Inc.

Round Rock officials approved an economic development agreement with Komico Technology Inc. during a Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock officials approved an economic development agreement with Komico Technology Inc. during a Nov. 17 meeting. Under the agreement, the semiconductor parts cleaning and coating company will expand its...
Community Impact Austin

The Verge apartment complex rising in Kyle

A new apartment complex called The Verge is set to start leasing in February in Kyle. (Courtesy Kalterra Capital Partners) Dallas-based real estate company Kalterra Capital Partners is bringing another apartment complex to the Austin metro area with The Verge apartment complex in Kyle. Kalterra is also in the process of building another multifamily community called The Dylan in San Marcos.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Plan for future of Zilker Park unveiled for public comment

The land bridge over Barton Springs Road is one element proposed in the plan. (Rendering courtesy city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department, Design Workshop) As part of the Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan, a draft detailing the potential future of Zilker Park was released by the city of Austin Nov. 15 and will be open for public comment until Jan. 8.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata

One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
AUSTIN, TX
The Highlander

Short-term rental fight brews in Horseshoe Bay

Short-term rental fight brews in Horseshoe Bay Phil Reynolds Staff Writer Fri, 11/18/2022 - 03:58 Image The view from Thanksgiving Mountain in Horseshoe Bay shows some of the dwellings, including permanent housing as well as short-term rentals, located on Lake LBJ. The city council is hearing about permanent residents' concerns regarding short term rentals. ...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Groundbreaking event coming for 40,000-square-foot business park in Pflugerville

The Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will co-host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city. (Community Impact Staff) Members of the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce and the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

CycleBar riding into Kyle's booming Dry River District in early 2023

A new location of CycleBar is anticipated to open early 2023 at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle. (Courtesy CycleBar) A new location of CycleBar is in the works at the Dry River District development in Kyle, joining the likes of Z'Tejas Southwest Grill, Torchy's Tacos and the recently opened P.Terry's. Set to be located at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle, owner Amy Fayad anticipates a spring 2023 opening.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Co-Op Marketplace set to revitalize downtown New Braunfels in fall 2024

A new mixed-use development is planned to be constructed on South Castell Avenue in downtown New Braunfels. (Courtesy Mogas and Gonzalez Associated Architects) A nearly 2.5-acre multiuse development adapted out of the former New Braunfels Producers Co-Op located at 210 S. Castell Ave. in downtown New Braunfels will feature restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shopping, a stage for live music and more. Co-Op Marketplace is anticipated to open in fall 2024 with construction starting in 2023.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Mighty Oak BBQ expands its business in New Braunfels

The business has expanded to offer more seating at its New Braunfels location. (Courtesy Mighty Oak BBQ) The food truck Mighty Oak BBQ has now expanded to operate in the former location of Las Micheladas Haus, 1102 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, where it previously only operated out of its food truck adjacent to the business. Indoor seating is expected to be ready by Dec. 1. The barbecue establishment began in Lockhart and has served barbecue out of its truck for several years before making the New Braunfels location it's home. 210-909-0034. www.mightyoaksbbqtogo.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels City Council receives update on proposed 2023 bond projects

The majority of the proposed bond funding is toward transportation projects throughout the city of New Braunfels. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) New Braunfels City Council members received a presentation and update on the proposed 2023 bonds during their regular meeting Nov. 14. Transportation, drainage and flood control, parks and recreation, and funding toward a new southeast library were among the projects proposed to receive funding.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Power Brewing Project to bring microbrewery to Hutto

The Power Brewing Project is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Microbrewery Power Brewing Project will open in late February or early March at 3333 CR 119, Ste. 130, Hutto, according to owner David Power. The microbrewery will serve Hutto and surrounding areas and will have an engineering theme. Once open, patrons will be able to enjoy a pint of selections brewed on premises, Power said. www.powerbrewingproject.com.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Board approves policies for selection and challenge of reading materials in Round Rock ISD libraries, classrooms

The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. The...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy