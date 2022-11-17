Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Does Wine Trigger Gout?
Gout is a type of arthritis, a condition involving swollen, painful joints that happens when the immune system attacks healthy cells. The joints most likely to be affected by gout are the joints at the ends of the arms and legs, including the ankles, fingers, toes, and especially the big toe.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Malignant Hypertension
In malignant hypertension (MHT), a very high spike in blood pressure damages one or more organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys, and blood vessels. Its symptoms range from headache to low urine output to chest pain to vision changes. Malignant hypertension can result in heart attack, aortic dissection, stroke, or...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Hemifacial Microsomia?
Hemifacial microsomia is a birth defect that affects the development and appearance of the face. Hemifacial microsomia is the second most common birth defect, after cleft lip. Microsomia causes the structures of the face such as the jaw, cheek, lips, and skull to appear malformed. Hemifacial microsomia affects only one...
verywellhealth.com
Ankylosing Spondylitis vs. Osteoarthritis: What Are the Differences?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and osteoarthritis (OA) are two types of arthritis—conditions that cause inflammation and swelling of one or more joints. Both diseases cause joint pain and stiffness and eventually damage joints, but their underlying processes and causes are very different. This article discusses the similarities and differences between...
verywellhealth.com
Hypothyroidism Nursing Diagnosis and Care Plans
Hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone to meet the body’s needs. Levothyroxine, a synthetic version of thyroid hormone, is a hormone replacement therapy most often prescribed to treat hypothyroidism. Because hypothyroidism is a chronic disease, a multidisciplinary approach is required to provide lifelong care and treatment. Nurses play a vital role in the care of people with hypothyroidism.
verywellhealth.com
Testing for Ankylosing Spondylitis
If you experience low back pain that lasts three or more months, you may have a type of axial spondylitis (axial SpA) called ankylosing spondylitis (AS). AS is an aggressive autoimmune condition, so getting an early diagnosis and starting treatment immediately is crucial. The tests used to diagnose ankylosing spondylitis...
verywellhealth.com
Sleep and Ankylosing Spondylitis: What’s the Connection?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and sleep often go hand in hand; sleep disturbances can exacerbate (worsen) AS symptoms like pain, stiffness, and depression, and AS symptoms can make it challenging to get a good night’s sleep. Over 300,000 Americans live with ankylosing spondylitis, and up to 90% report having sleep...
verywellhealth.com
Weight Gain
Weight gain is when your weight increases due to changes in your body composition, like increased fat, muscle, or fluids. It is normal for people to experience weight changes throughout different stages of life, including puberty, pregnancy, and aging. Consult with your healthcare provider if you're concerned about weight gain.
verywellhealth.com
Psychotherapy vs. Counseling: Similarities, Differences, and How to Get Started
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 children live with mental health conditions. With millions of people daily impacted by mental health conditions, understanding available treatment options are essential to helping you choose the best provider and approach. Psychotherapy and counseling...
verywellhealth.com
Getting Older Has Had a Positive Effect on My Mental Health
I know what life was like as a 20-something and what life as a middle-aged woman is like now. I know what life was like before I was diagnosed with schizophrenia and what life has been since. No matter where a dart may land in the span of my life,...
verywellhealth.com
Actemra (Tocilizumab) - Intravenous, Subcutaneous
Warning: Actemra (tocilizumab) contains a boxed warning about the risk of serious infections reported in individuals receiving this medication. These infections include tuberculosis (TB), bacterial, invasive fungal, viral, and other opportunistic infections. Due to this risk, you'll likely be tested for latent TB before starting Actemra. If a severe infection develops during treatment, you may need to stop Actemra until the infection is controlled.
Comments / 0