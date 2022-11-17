Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after fleeing scene of family fight, ramming into St. George police car
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — One police cruiser was damaged and two officers sustained minor injuries during a chase and search for a suspect wanted on multiple charges in St. George. Officers from the St. George Police Department were called out to a family fight in a townhome complex...
Cedar City Police arrest man in connection to multiple burglaries
CEDAR CITY — A 20-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in Cedar City in connection to multiple burglaries earlier this month. Cedar City Police say they received several reports of houses being broken into in the 1300 North block of 300 East between Nov. 4-9. Multiple burglaries. Police say the...
A weekend chill with a side of haze
Expect sunny skies but temperatures topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the state, with St. George acting as the hot spot and hitting the low 50s yet again. Seasonal norms are in St. George, this time of year in the low 60s, and in Salt Lake City, it's 49 degrees.
On top of the World! A Truly One of a Kind Contemporary Estate in Saint George Utah Hit The Market for $8.95 Million
2399 N Kiva Trail Home in Saint George, Utah for Sale. 2399 N Kiva Trail, Saint George, Utah is a truly one of a kind contemporary estate sits 28 feet above the street below, boasts 360 degree views, including a picture perfect framing of Snow Canyon, Red Mountain, Pine Valley Mountain, Movie Rock, and the Kachina Cliffs. This Home in Saint George offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2399 N Kiva Trail, please contact Brady Platt (Phone: 801-372-8066) at The Real Estate Collective LLC for full support and perfect service.
OPINION | Top 3 local restaurants you need to eat at in St. George
There’s nothing like getting good quality food while also supporting a local business. After living in St. George for almost three years, I have been to an array of incredible, local restaurants in the city, but I definitely have my favorites. St. George is a hub for local restaurants....
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
