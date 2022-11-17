Read full article on original website
247Sports
Penn State snap counts vs Rutgers: What stood out?
Penn State delivered a third consecutive Big Ten blowout win Saturday, surging to a 55-10 victory at Rutgers that pushes the Nittany Lions to 9-2. PSU scored the final 48 points of a 16th straight win over the Scarlet Knights, and inflicted that damage while missing a few regular starters, including leading receiver Parker Washington.
247Sports
Rutgers basketball game against Michigan State moved to Madison Square Garden
This morning, The Big Ten announced that Rutgers’ Feb 4th matchup against Michigan State has been moved from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is the second of two meetings with Michigan State this season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers communications released the following statement in regard to purchasing tickets.
247Sports
Penn State bowl projections: With two weeks before selections, Nittany Lions appear Orlando-bound
There are two weeks left in the college football season, and as the history of the sport has shown us time and time again, much can change in that short time span. The regular season wraps up this week — No. 11 Penn State will host Michigan State at Beaver Stadium at 4 p.m. on FS1 — and then conference championship games are scheduled for the next week.
247Sports
Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
247Sports
Top247 in-state WR, West Virginia commit Rodney Gallagher visiting Penn State
Penn State is hosting one of the top 2023 recruits in Pennsylvania for a visit this weekend. Top247 Uniontown Laurel Highlands wide receiver and West Virginia commit Rodney Gallagher will be on campus when the Nittany Lions play Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Gallagher has been committed to West Virginia...
247Sports
THANK YOU: Free Day For Penn State Fans At Lions247 Is Live!
On this Thanksgiving week of 2022, the crew here at Lions247 has so much to be thankful for. And it starts with the greatest fan base in the nation, who has helped our site thrive and grow even with all of the challenges of the last couple of years. How...
247Sports
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor
Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
Illinois' Brad Underwood in a 'good place' after Virginia rallies past Illini late
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is fiery and ultra-competitive. But even after the Illini wasted a late, two-point lead and fell to No. 16 Virginia, 70-61 on Sunday, Underwood was not ready to burn everything to the ground. A new-look Illinois team came to Las Vegas with a ton of questions. Underwood will hop on a plane back to Illinois armed with a whole lot of answers.
247Sports
Cincinnati Commit Tracker: Ty Perkins does it on both sides of the ball to lead Ironton to a playoff win
High school football playoffs are upon us in the state of Ohio and numerous other states across the country. As a result, many future Cincinnati Bearcats have wrapped up their senior season or will in the coming weeks. Still, Bearcat Journal searched the internet trying to find as many stats...
247Sports
THANK YOU: It's Free Day For Arizona Fans At WildcatAuthority!
On this Thanksgiving week of 2022, the crew here at WildcatAuthority has so much to be thankful for. And it starts with the greatest fan base in the nation, who has helped our site thrive and grow even with all of the challenges of the last couple of years. How...
247Sports
