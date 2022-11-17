ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State snap counts vs Rutgers: What stood out?

Penn State delivered a third consecutive Big Ten blowout win Saturday, surging to a 55-10 victory at Rutgers that pushes the Nittany Lions to 9-2. PSU scored the final 48 points of a 16th straight win over the Scarlet Knights, and inflicted that damage while missing a few regular starters, including leading receiver Parker Washington.
Rutgers basketball game against Michigan State moved to Madison Square Garden

This morning, The Big Ten announced that Rutgers’ Feb 4th matchup against Michigan State has been moved from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is the second of two meetings with Michigan State this season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers communications released the following statement in regard to purchasing tickets.
Penn State bowl projections: With two weeks before selections, Nittany Lions appear Orlando-bound

There are two weeks left in the college football season, and as the history of the sport has shown us time and time again, much can change in that short time span. The regular season wraps up this week — No. 11 Penn State will host Michigan State at Beaver Stadium at 4 p.m. on FS1 — and then conference championship games are scheduled for the next week.
Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor

Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
THANK YOU: It's Free Day For Arizona Fans At WildcatAuthority!

On this Thanksgiving week of 2022, the crew here at WildcatAuthority has so much to be thankful for. And it starts with the greatest fan base in the nation, who has helped our site thrive and grow even with all of the challenges of the last couple of years. How...
