ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Penn State bowl projections: With two weeks before selections, Nittany Lions appear Orlando-bound

There are two weeks left in the college football season, and as the history of the sport has shown us time and time again, much can change in that short time span. The regular season wraps up this week — No. 11 Penn State will host Michigan State at Beaver Stadium at 4 p.m. on FS1 — and then conference championship games are scheduled for the next week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State snap counts vs Rutgers: What stood out?

Penn State delivered a third consecutive Big Ten blowout win Saturday, surging to a 55-10 victory at Rutgers that pushes the Nittany Lions to 9-2. PSU scored the final 48 points of a 16th straight win over the Scarlet Knights, and inflicted that damage while missing a few regular starters, including leading receiver Parker Washington.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

WR Ejani Shakir decommits from Penn State

Long-time Penn State commit Ejani Shakir is back on the market after the Atco (N.J.) Winslow receiver announced he decommitted. "First, I would like to thank Penn State, coach [James] Franklin, coach [Taylor Stubblefield] and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing University," Shakir tweeted Sunday night. "I want to thank the Penn State fans for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy