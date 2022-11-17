Read full article on original website
Top Placer County Divorce & Family Law Attorney Moves To A New Location
Placer County divorce and family law attorney Darci McKean is excited to announce that she has moved her practice to a new location in Roseville, CA. The new office will be conveniently located just off Highway i-80 and Douglas Blvd, making it easy for local clients to reach her quickly and easily.
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs neighbors collect signatures
Members of the Diamond Springs-El Dorado Community Coalition were outside Walmart in Placerville Nov. 11 collecting signatures in opposition to housing developments proposed for the Diamond Springs-El Dorado area. The coalition was formed to bring awareness to area residents of the housing projects, which organizers say would add to traffic...
wyo4news.com
Wandering AmyLessly: Family still operating Reno’s oldest restaurant, 1937 style
Okay, so to clarify from the start, I didn’t actually wander into a family’s current home, although it sure felt that way. It all started a few weeks ago when I made a post on Facebook asking if any of my friends had suggestions for places to eat in Reno. I wanted something that wasn’t a buffet or a casino restaurant. Basically, I was looking for something local.
Record-Courier
Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital
The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
mynews4.com
Coroner asks for help identifying woman found dead near Virginia Street Bridge in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was found dead near the Virginia Street Bridge in downtown Reno on November 11. The coroners office has made several attempts to identify the woman....
Oakland Zoo curing 'extremely ill' bear cub rescued from Tahoe store
The Oakland Zoo is caring for an “extremely ill” bear cub who was rescued after being found wandering around a retail shop in South Lake Tahoe last week.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
Record-Courier
Outage affects most of Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe
A reported transformer fire in Minden may be responsible for knocking out power to 22,156 homes and businesses across Douglas County. The outage is affecting people from Lake Tahoe to the Pine Nuts. Reported at 5:10 a.m., a power surge set off alarms across the region, both burglar and fire.
Northern Nevada correctional facility to close, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will be closing to “increase safety and security” and reduce officer overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday. Nearly all offenders at the correctional center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center nearby. No offender will lose privileges or programming, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
KOLO TV Reno
Former American Idol contestant, Clay Aiken, excited to host Wheel of Fortune LIVE! in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wheel of Fortune is called America’s game for a reason! It’s been on the air and in our homes for 40 years and now the game show is coming to the Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino this weekend. KOLO 8...
Sierra Sun
Truckee Donner Utility holds first planning workshop
TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday, Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s Board of Directors held its regularly scheduled board meeting, which served as the first in a series of workshops to explore the dynamic regulatory and market environments the TDPUD operates within. As many people are experiencing in their...
Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
1 Person Injured In Single Vehicle Collision In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
Officials from the Carson City Fire Department, sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash involving a deer on I-580 near the north Carson Street exit were called early Sunday evening and a secondary crash due to traffic backup. Emergency responders on the scene reported...
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed, 2 taken to the hospital in crash on Greg Street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital in a car crash Friday morning on Greg Street at Industrial Way. Around 9:30 a.m., Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA responded to Greg Street at Industrial Way for reports of a single vehicle crash.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City gets grant for 3 years of free concert series
Levitt AMP announced recently that Carson City was once again awarded a grant to hold free live concerts in summer 2023. The city was one of 33 towns and cities across the country with a nonprofit (the Brewery Arts Center) that will be awarded $90K multi-year matching grants to present 10 free outdoor concerts. The grant is good for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly Closes
The company, which had previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, has permanently shuttered one of its remaining 90-plus restaurants. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Sizzler.com, and RGI.com.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in Reno. It happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Kietzke Lane at Firecreek Crossing. Reno Police say life saving measures were attempted but the pedestrian ultimately succumbed to their injuries. The driver...
I-80 reopened after crash involving 6 cars, jack-knifed big in Auburn
AUBURN, California — Update: 5:15 p.m. All lanes were reopened on westbound Interstate 80 at Elm in Auburn. Caltrans said the roads were temporarily closed due to a crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig. Original:. A crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig has...
