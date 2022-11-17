Read full article on original website
CBS News
"48 Hours" investigates 1982 murders of two young women near Colorado ski resort
This week's "48 Hours" is looking at two cold case murders from 1982 near a popular Colorado ski resort. CBS News correspondent Natalie Morales joins Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller to discuss the surprising developments that led investigators to the killer.
Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting
Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of encouraging the hate that led to Saturday’s deadly shooting in Colorado and told her to “Get off Twitter.” Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured after a shooter, believed to be 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, opened…
CBS Weekend News, November 19, 2022
Young girl hit, killed by truck during Raleigh holiday parade; Biden’s granddaughter holds wedding at White House.
CBS News
