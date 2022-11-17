ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Boxing Scene

Benavidez Promoter on Plant Fight: It Was Fantasy Before; Now Is the Time

Sampson Lewkowciz remembers the time when Caleb Plant, barely some 10 fights into his professional career, kept imploring him to make a fight between him and David Benavidez. But Lewkowciz, the longtime promoter of super middleweight contender Benavidez, repeatedly told Plant that such a fight was premature; Lewkowciz saw the matchup as tent-pole material down the line, and he felt that “marinating” the contest was the right move.
realcombatmedia.com

“SPRINGFIELD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING” OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (November 18, 2022) – The official weigh in for tomorrow night’s “Springfield Championship Boxing” pro-am card, promoted by Granite Chin Promotions, was held today for the professional fighters. Amateurs will weigh in tomorrow. The action will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com from Mass Mutual...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Ring Magazine

Died on this day: Max Baer

In training in Atlantic City, N.J., in preparation for his forthcoming fight with Max Schmeling, former heavyweight champion, at Yankee Stadium, New York City, on June 8, Max Baer, (above) punches the bag to develop his arms and timing. 21. Nov. One of the hardest-punching heavyweights in one of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista-based boxer Ryan Garcia to face Gervonta Davis in blockbuster fight

Chula Vista-based fighter Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will face each other next year in Las Vegas. The fight will take place on April 15 of next year, which is expected to be one of the most-watched fights since both fighters have been in the spotlight of boxing for the past two years. Garcia, 24, says that the boxing industry needs this fight more than ever now, especially hosted in Las Vegas.
CHULA VISTA, CA
thehypemagazine.com

Real Deal is The People’s Champ

Seeing Eyedea at the Blaze Battle piqued my interest in Battle Rap. I already loved Hip Hop and was always in trouble for running my mouth, so seeing someone clown another person so viciously and so spontaneously captivated me to the point that two years later, I was battling as well, well before I ever penned a rhyme of my own. Eventually, I found Scribble Jam and vociferously consumed every battle I could, studying the game tape and infusing it into my own technique. Watching Scribble Jam is where I first discovered the subject of today’s interview, Real Deal, who is in my opinion, a top 5 Battle Rapper of all time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Ring Magazine

Anthony Yarde crushes Koykov, paves way for Artur Beterbiev fight in London in January

The Ring’s No. 8 light-heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde ticked over before his 2023 London date with unified champion Artur Beterbiev with a three-round win over Stefani Koykov. Yarde, who weighed four pounds over the 175lbs limit, ahead of the fight at the Telford International Centre, was in control early,...

