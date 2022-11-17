Seeing Eyedea at the Blaze Battle piqued my interest in Battle Rap. I already loved Hip Hop and was always in trouble for running my mouth, so seeing someone clown another person so viciously and so spontaneously captivated me to the point that two years later, I was battling as well, well before I ever penned a rhyme of my own. Eventually, I found Scribble Jam and vociferously consumed every battle I could, studying the game tape and infusing it into my own technique. Watching Scribble Jam is where I first discovered the subject of today’s interview, Real Deal, who is in my opinion, a top 5 Battle Rapper of all time.

