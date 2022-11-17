Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Rumors: Giants Expected to Meet With Yankees Free Agent Tuesday
A Northern California homecoming may be in the cards for slugger Aaron Judge this offseason. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday that the free agent, who has only played for the New York Yankees, arrived in San Francisco and is expected to meet with the Giants this week. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com noted that the two sides are scheduled to meet Tuesday.
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Justin Verlander Met With NYM in Free Agency; Jameson Taillon Linked
The New York Mets could potentially lose three members of their starting rotation this offseason, as Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker are all free agents. The team reportedly has already began exploring other options, including a veteran ace. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Mets spoke on...
Bleacher Report
Ranking All 30 MLB Teams as Free-Agent Destinations in the 2022-23 Offseason
Let's all imagine, just for a little while, that we're looking for work on Major League Baseball's free-agent market. While we're at it, let's also assume that all 30 teams' doors are open to us. Now then, how to rank our choices?. This is how we set about sizing up...
Bleacher Report
Alex Rodríguez, Manny Ramírez Headline 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
The Baseball Hall of Fame released its 2023 ballot Monday with Manny Ramírez, Álex Rodríguez, Scott Rolen and Todd Helton among those who garnered enough votes last year to remain in consideration. Carlos Beltrán, Francisco Rodríguez, Matt Cain, John Lackey and Mike Napoli are some of the...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Cody Bellinger, Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest from SF in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants have "checked in" with free-agent outfielders Cody Bellinger and Brandon Nimmo, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser. Slusser added the Giants are hopeful of landing American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge and broadly want to add two outfielders, a middle infielder and a starting pitcher this offseason.
Bleacher Report
Former Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger Not Seeking Multiyear Contract in FA, Boras Says
Cody Bellinger is set to test free agency for the first time in his six-year career, but the longtime Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder doesn't appear to be seeking a long-term deal. Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the 27-year-old doesn't want to be tied to...
Bleacher Report
Yankees FA Aaron Judge Won't Bid on 62nd HR Ball at Auction: 'Out of My Price Range'
Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run ball is heading to auction after the man who caught it declined a $3 million offer, but don't expect the slugger to participate. Judge said Saturday that he doesn't plan on placing a bid on the ball that set a new mark for most home runs in the American League in a single season:
Bleacher Report
Trea Turner Rumors: Mariners Have 'Checked In' on Dodgers Free Agent
The Seattle Mariners are looking to make a splash in free agency this winter, and it appears they have eyes on one of the top free-agent shortstops available on the market. Seattle has "checked in on" former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, according to Jim Bowden of CBS Sports. The Mariners have also expressed interest in Kolten Wong and Gleyber Torres, Bowden added.
Comments / 0