New York State

Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge Rumors: Giants Expected to Meet With Yankees Free Agent Tuesday

A Northern California homecoming may be in the cards for slugger Aaron Judge this offseason. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday that the free agent, who has only played for the New York Yankees, arrived in San Francisco and is expected to meet with the Giants this week. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com noted that the two sides are scheduled to meet Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Alex Rodríguez, Manny Ramírez Headline 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

The Baseball Hall of Fame released its 2023 ballot Monday with Manny Ramírez, Álex Rodríguez, Scott Rolen and Todd Helton among those who garnered enough votes last year to remain in consideration. Carlos Beltrán, Francisco Rodríguez, Matt Cain, John Lackey and Mike Napoli are some of the...
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Cody Bellinger, Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest from SF in Free Agency

The San Francisco Giants have "checked in" with free-agent outfielders Cody Bellinger and Brandon Nimmo, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser. Slusser added the Giants are hopeful of landing American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge and broadly want to add two outfielders, a middle infielder and a starting pitcher this offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Trea Turner Rumors: Mariners Have 'Checked In' on Dodgers Free Agent

The Seattle Mariners are looking to make a splash in free agency this winter, and it appears they have eyes on one of the top free-agent shortstops available on the market. Seattle has "checked in on" former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, according to Jim Bowden of CBS Sports. The Mariners have also expressed interest in Kolten Wong and Gleyber Torres, Bowden added.
SEATTLE, WA

