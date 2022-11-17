Read full article on original website
Formigli Celleni Crafts Beautiful Italian Steel into Custom Road or Gravel Bike
One of the newest bikes out of Formigli's framebuilding workshop in the heart of Florence is the Celleni – a mix of old and new in a made-to-measure steel Italian race bike that can be customized for everything from road to gravel. Created as a modernization of their lugged steel Classic road bike, the Celleni evolved from a bit of cyclocross beginnings into a versatile bike with more potential than ever… stick to the roads or leave smooth surfaces behind…
Abbey Bike Tools Celebrates 10 Years with 10th Anniversary Titanium Tool Kit!
It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since we first laid eyes on the Crombie Tool from Abbey Bike Tools. Taking something that nearly every bike mechanic was already familiar with, Abbey found a way to elevate the cassette tool into a must-have for the traveling race mechanic (other mechanics quickly caught on as well).
These Austere Manufacturing Cam Straps Have Buckles Fit For NASA!
When it comes to riding bikes and bringing stuff along for the ride, it's kinda my jam. I typically use both baskets and bags to bring stuff along for the ride. But sometimes, I need a strap instead of a bag to say, pick up or deliver a box to the post office that is too big for my assortment of bags. So, when I was asked to review the Austere Manufacturing Cam Straps, it seemed like a no-brainer. An olive-colored strap choice, with beautifully constructed CNC machined cam buckles that come in a plethora of color combinations… duh, send them over!
Bookman Urban Visibility Adds Curved Lights & Reflective Stickers to North American Market
We've said it before, and we'll say it again. Visibility is everything when it comes to urban riding. So commuters, take note: Swedish urban visibility specialist Bookman Urban Visibility just cracked into the North American market with the Curve Light.
Magura Vyron MDS-V3 wireless dropper post gets faster action w/ no recharging
Magura was first to market with a wireless, electronically actuated dropper seatpost. But whether it was challenges with OEM spec or the slow-ish reaction time and performance, it never caught on the way the Rockshox Reverb AXS has.
