California State

hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Reveals She Slept With Lil Baby On Their First Date, Twitter Reacts

Social media users have been debating whether or not making a man wait for sex changes the end result of the relationship. Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial

The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
soultracks.com

Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl

For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
bravotv.com

See RHOA's Phaedra Parks and Peter Thomas Reunite at a Halloween Birthday Party

The RHOA alum and Cynthia Bailey's ex got fans talking when they posed for a video at a mutual friend's birthday party. Phaedra Parks and Peter Thomas didn't always get along when they appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta together, but it's all "love" between the two now. During...
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Snuggles Daughter, Lovely, 11 Months, In Rare Photo Together

Chris Brown, 33, shared an adorable photo of him snuggling with his daughter, Lovely, 11 months, to his Instagram Story on Monday. In the rare snapshot, the “No Guidance” singer seemed to be napping on a sofa while his baby girl drank milk from her baby bottle. The image was also taken from an aerial view giving followers a look at Chris’ cozy outfit that featured grey shorts, a brown hoodie, and crew socks with white sneakers. Lovely, on the other hand, was dressed in a white and black striped long-sleeve, black shorts, and striped baby socks. So cute!

