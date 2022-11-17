Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
‘Partners in Policymaking’ applications now open, provides more resources for those impacted by developmental disabilities
DOVER, Del.- Applications are now open for a training program providing more resources to Delaware families impacted by developmental disabilities. The Partners in Policymaking program is for individuals 22-years-old and older with a disability and their family members. If there’s availability, spots will be open for students interested in working...
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic students visit Walter Reed Military Medical Center
SALISBURY, Md. – Students from Wor-Wic Community College took a trip to Walter Reed Military Medical Center to learn more on how healthcare workers care for our veterans and members of the military. This was a unique experience because they learned about caring for some of the most extreme...
delawarepublic.org
Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support
Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
WMDT.com
Delaware food pantries grapple with rising food costs amid holiday giving season
DELAWARE – “We really need the help because we want to help as many people as we can,” Snarsky said. Yet rising food costs are making that task difficult for organizations like the Food Bank of Delaware. Operations Director John Snarsky says they’ve seen quite a dip...
WMDT.com
Blessings for Badges to feed first responders on Thanksgiving in Southern Delaware
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Every first responder working on Thanksgiving Day in Kent and Sussex County will get a home-made hot meal delivered to each of them this holiday, thanks to the volunteers behind the non-profit Blessings for Badges. Blessings for Badges was founded in Sussex County back in...
WMDT.com
Giving Tuesday campaign one week away, early giving now open to support local non-profits
SALISBURY, Md.- We’re just a little over a week away from the biggest outreach effort of the year for local non-profits: Giving Tuesday. The Community Foundation of the Lower Eastern Shore hosts the local campaign “The Shore Gives More.”. In a span of 24 hours, donors can choose...
WMDT.com
Increased demand for homeless shelters
SALISBURY, Md. – As it gets chillier outside, the demand for Salisbury shelters increases. Hope and Life Outreach Ministries has seen community needs jump 22% in the last 10 months. The Christian Shelter has also seen an increase to the point where they have to turn people away. “We’re...
WMDT.com
UMES President receives special honor
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s President Dr. Heidi Anderson is getting a special honor. She has been elected as the Chair of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Dover AFB 2022 State of the Base
DOVER, Del.- The state of the Dover Air Force Base is strong, and that's good news for people across Delmarva. Dover Air Force leaders shared their annual report with community members this morning at the State of the Base briefing. The breakfast briefing took place at 8 a.m., Nov. 21,...
WMDT.com
Sussex Montessori school recieves USDA rural development grant
SEAFORD, Del. – Members of the board of the Sussex Montessori School in Seaford welcomed leaders from the USDA Rural Development office and US Senator Tom Carper to announce the awarding of a 400,000-dollar grant to the school. The funding comes with matches from donors, Sussex County, and local...
WMDT.com
“She made that happen:” Local emergency nurse recognized for act of bravery honoring Cpl. Glenn Hilliard
MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. – A TidalHealth Peninsula emergency nurse was honored at the Operation We Care packing party event Sunday for her heroic act back on June 12th,. the day Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard was tragically murdered in the line of duty. Lauren Mann was the...
WBOC
3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Delaware deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks 10 days away
Delaware residents have 10 days to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300. The state of Delaware has issued over 782,000 relief rebates featuring a direct payment of $300 for each adult Delaware resident so far, but thousands more residents qualify for the disbursement, according to state officials, and have until Nov. 30 to file for it.
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
Cape Gazette
Lunch With a Purpose supports Children and Families First
A group of 250 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Nov. 2 in support of Children and Families First. The luncheon was held at Rehoboth Beach Country Club where guests enjoyed a tasty meal and taking chances on fabulous raffle items including a 50/50. The guest speaker was Kirsten Olson, Children and Families First CEO. The organization focuses on the health, safety and well-being of Delaware’s children and families.
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 20, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Interest rises in A.I. duPont going green to stem enrollment drop Bridgewater Jewelry: 5 generations, 140 drama-studded years Colonial surprise: Reading scores higher after COVID Planners want to put 12-acre park on top of I-95 Culture Want a low-digit surf fishing plate? Bids start ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware Covid case count declines for 4th straight month
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported that the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have remained low over the same time period. Average new positive cases are lowest in Kent County, with Sussex...
WMDT.com
Operation We Care celebrates 15th anniversary of sending packages wrapped in ‘care’ to soldiers worldwide
MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.- A standard 12×12 postal box becomes a package wrapped in love for deployed soldiers across the world thanks to Operation We Care. Sunday, the non-profit hosted its annual packing party at Mardela Springs Vol. Fire Company. The event brings the community out to help fill those...
WMDT.com
Milford PD congratulates detective on promotion
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department is congratulating Richard Dafronte on his recent promotion to Corporal. He currently serves in the department as a detective in the criminal division. Congratulations to Corporal Dafronte and thank you for your service. We want to hear your good news, just email...
WBOC
Delaware's Annual Low Digit Surf Fishing License Plate Auction Set for Tuesday
DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will be auctioning off low digit surf fishing license plates on Tuesday. The state is auctioning off just 15 low digit surf fishing tags. Numbers will include 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488, and eight “choice” categories, ranging...
