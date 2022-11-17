Read full article on original website
Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian strikes cripple power facilities
KYIV, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainians braced for a winter with little or no power in several areas including the capital where temperatures have already dropped below freezing as relentless Russian strikes crippled the country's energy capacity.
6 Apple Daily staff plead guilty to collusion in Hong Kong
Six former executives of a now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper have pleaded guilty to a collusion charge under the National Security Law that has silenced and jailed most opposition voices in the southern Chinese territory
