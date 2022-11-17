ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Army veteran gives emotional account of tackling Colorado Springs gunman: ‘My family was in there’

Richard Fierro, the former US Army major who tackled a gunman to the ground who had opened fire on an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs and beat him unconscious, has given an emotional account of his bravery on CNN.Speaking to John Berman on the network on Monday night, Mr Fierro described what happened when the shooter began firing in Club Q on Saturday night.He recognised that the shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, was wearing a flak vest which has a handle on it and ran across the room, grabbed it, and pulled him to the floor.Another person helped Mr Fierro...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — In conflict-ravaged nations like Yemen and Somalia, devastating floods and droughts kill hundreds of people and uproot tens of thousands from their homes. These countries and many others in the Middle East and Africa have been plunged into turmoil and wars for...
The Guardian

‘He was fast … he ran you right over’: what it’s like to get hit by an SUV

I heard a woman say, “She was hit by a car.” I thought: It sounds as if she’s talking about me, but that can’t be right. I couldn’t see. I didn’t know where I was. But I wasn’t worried. I sensed that I was surrounded by purposeful strangers and that my partner, David, was by my side. Abruptly, I grunted and twisted. A nurse who was watching my signals thrust a bedpan toward me. I dismissed the bedpan, leaned right and vomited blood over the bedrail. Still, I wasn’t alarmed or in pain – yet. I was only perplexed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

