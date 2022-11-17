Read full article on original website
Related
A Christian petition against Donald Trump's 2024 bid has amassed thousands of signatures
Faithful America, a Christian organization, is urging Christians to "make it clear" that Trump does not share the values of the community.
6 Apple Daily staff plead guilty to collusion in Hong Kong
Six former executives of a now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper have pleaded guilty to a collusion charge under the National Security Law that has silenced and jailed most opposition voices in the southern Chinese territory
Comments / 0