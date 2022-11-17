Mine says to tired tonight from work I promise this weekend then it comes she always has a headache on the weekends I’m kinda getting sick of it to be honest
Too bad for those who have no intimacy. I’m 74 and my wife is 66. After 41+ years of marriage we are still intimate and it’s better every time! We’ve worked around medical issues and we’ve agreed it’s better now than when we were younger! 💖
Just my opinion, but I think a good solid relationship comes down to a little bit of chemistry between you and yours. If you add being friends, honesty, respect and appreciation for your other half, the relationship will never become a chore. My bride and I have been together for forty years and it seems like just forty minutes. “I love you” can never be said too much and conversation and random acts of appreciation are an everyday part of our life. I still open a car door for her, we’re still holding hands, and I never walk in front of her. We still have those ‘take your breath away’ moments between the sheets and still can’t get enough of each other. Maybe I’m just a lucky guy but I still can’t imagine my life without my better half. Love ya baby!!
