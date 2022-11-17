ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 56

Isaac Smith
3d ago

Mine says to tired tonight from work I promise this weekend then it comes she always has a headache on the weekends I’m kinda getting sick of it to be honest

Reply(8)
17
Marco
2d ago

Too bad for those who have no intimacy. I’m 74 and my wife is 66. After 41+ years of marriage we are still intimate and it’s better every time! We’ve worked around medical issues and we’ve agreed it’s better now than when we were younger! 💖

Reply
6
Cool Calm and Collected
3d ago

Just my opinion, but I think a good solid relationship comes down to a little bit of chemistry between you and yours. If you add being friends, honesty, respect and appreciation for your other half, the relationship will never become a chore. My bride and I have been together for forty years and it seems like just forty minutes. “I love you” can never be said too much and conversation and random acts of appreciation are an everyday part of our life. I still open a car door for her, we’re still holding hands, and I never walk in front of her. We still have those ‘take your breath away’ moments between the sheets and still can’t get enough of each other. Maybe I’m just a lucky guy but I still can’t imagine my life without my better half. Love ya baby!!

Reply
7
Related
Women's Health

100 Best Pickup Lines To Spark A Flirty Conversation

Go on any dating app, and you'll likely end up continuously swiping left until you finally land on a profile that makes you go *heart eyes emoji*. You swipe right, you match, and then what? While some people's fingers are basically on autopilot ready to send the perfect pickup line, for others, the dreaded pressure of “What do I say now?” starts to sink in.
psychologytoday.com

Are You in a Relationship or a Situationship? 5 Ways to Tell

Be honest about your feelings and ask for what you want. Communicate openly, not passively. Do you find yourself confused about the relationship you share with someone you’ve been seeing or hooking up with for a while? Do you keep in touch but only sporadically? Do you feel enveloped in uncertainty about your future together? If yes, you are most likely in a "situationship."
Refinery29

Could Opening Up Your Relationship Fix It?

What does an open relationship have in common with getting married, having a baby and moving in with your partner? That’s right: none of them is a way to fix problems in a relationship. With an increased awareness of non-monogamous relationship structures, the myth that polyamory is a ‘fix’ for a broken relationship is also gaining momentum.
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Dazed

Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi

Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
Andrei Tapalaga

3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like

scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
BuzzFeed

"I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person

"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
Upworthy

Seven-year-old writes passive-aggressive letter to mom for interrupting her TV time

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2021. It has since been updated. When a 7-year-old girl was asked to turn off the TV and go wash, she decided to write a "customer complaint" to her parents. When kids throw tantrums, they usually just cry, but this girl decided to write a full-fledged letter to her parents. She let her mother know in no uncertain terms that she was disappointed in being asked to turn off the movie she was watching. She also drew a face to let her mother know that she was not happy about it. The girl's mother shared her daughter's passive-aggressive letter-writing on Reddit.
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy