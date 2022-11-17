Over the last two years, my friend Mona has told me about the heartbreaking conflict she has had with her daughter, Nicole. Now in her early 40s, Nicole is a single mom with three beautiful, young daughters. During long talks with her therapist, Nicole recalled a traumatic event from over 25 years ago. While recalling the event, it became clear to Nicole that her mother had acted unskillfully during a teenage time of crisis. Consequently, Nicole felt unresolved anger and resentment toward her mother.

17 HOURS AGO