psychologytoday.com
13 Ways Narcissistic Parents Sabotage Their Children
Narcissistic parents compulsively undercut their children, both intentionally and collaterally. There are common forms of sabotage that narcissistic parents engage in. Educating our children about narcissism, trauma, and emotional literacy can help improve family dynamics for generations to come. People with narcissistic personalities are relational antagonists who compulsively undercut others...
psychologytoday.com
How to Avoid Holiday Hollering This Year
Responding is an expression of conscious feelings; reacting is an expression of unprocessed ones. The holidays amplify emotions. Addressing sensitive subjects should be done on your time instead of being forced. If you start to feel triggered, say a simple three-word sentence that creates safety and openness for both of...
psychologytoday.com
What Does it Mean for a Person to Be a Blessing?
Lowering expectations can help reduce anxiety. A good way to start an introspection is to quiet the conscious mind so that you are not distracted. Prayer can be a form of introspection. Self-understanding is helpful in facing new challenges. Sometimes, I share personal experiences with my patients as a way...
psychologytoday.com
Are Grief and Gratitude Mutually Exclusive?
It's possible to feel two things that seem contradictory at the same time. Grief is an enduring expression of love. It changes but never goes away. The challenge is to integrate grief so that joy and gratitude can live alongside it. Here’s what we know: We’re supposed to be grateful....
psychologytoday.com
Take Care of Everyone but Yourself? Self-Sacrifice Schema
People with self-sacrifice schema feel responsible for other people’s pain and find it hard to tolerate without trying to fix it. Self-sacrifice schema comes from living in a situation of having too much responsibility before your time. The difference between self-sacrifice schema and just being compassionate is healthy boundaries...
psychologytoday.com
The 5 Ties That Bind the Best of Friendships
Friendships are important relationships, some of the most important we have throughout life. A new paper uses an intriguing method to identify and define the five key features of friendships and how they change over time. Themes the researchers found to define the friendships included behavioral, cognitive, and affective processes...
psychologytoday.com
3 Steps for Navigating a Conflict at a Holiday Gathering
To feel happier after a family gathering, practice self-compassion. Don't cave to avoid conflict, but compromise to build relationships. Don't push a conversation or decision; find a low-pressure time and place for difficult conversations. After two years of abridged holidays, Thanksgiving gatherings are back! And while many people have learned...
psychologytoday.com
Why Children May Look Happy, Even When They Are Not
It can be misleading to believe that children who smile, laugh and play are not feeling sorrow or fear. Children are affected by stress, loss and trauma, but don't always realize or show it. Defense mechanisms are used often by children to help them to cope with hardship and suffering.
psychologytoday.com
The Top 5 Gaslighting Phrases of Struggling Adult Children
Adult children who gaslight their parents may lack the skills to have calm, constructive conversations. When confronted with gaslighting, parents who take the high road stay out of the ruts of fruitless power struggles. Being a voice of reason promotes adult children to eventually develop their own skills to calm...
psychologytoday.com
Therapy as Gossip
Gossipy, intimate relationships have lower standards for truth determinations. A patient’s speech should be interpreted through the lens of its function. Treating patients’ speech as journalism to find out what really happened, whether in childhood or in an argument at work, is a mistake. Karen Adkins’s (2017) sweeping,...
psychologytoday.com
Mother and Daughter Forgiveness: A Psycho-Spiritual Perspective
Over the last two years, my friend Mona has told me about the heartbreaking conflict she has had with her daughter, Nicole. Now in her early 40s, Nicole is a single mom with three beautiful, young daughters. During long talks with her therapist, Nicole recalled a traumatic event from over 25 years ago. While recalling the event, it became clear to Nicole that her mother had acted unskillfully during a teenage time of crisis. Consequently, Nicole felt unresolved anger and resentment toward her mother.
psychologytoday.com
How to Be an Imperfect Parent
Parenting is a balance of worry, observation, and acceptance. It can be very difficult to grasp what a disabled child needs; it is a process. Sometimes the best action we can take as a parent is to let go a little. The most poignant aspect of parenthood is our imperfection....
psychologytoday.com
How Name Cues Help Babies Learn
Before they are 5 months old, infants know their own names. Name cues help infants pay attention and process new information. Helping babies at risk for autism to recognize their own names may be an important step for early intervention. Imagine walking down a crowded New York City sidewalk and...
psychologytoday.com
The Path of the Parent
Many parents find that—far from hindering it—bringing up children furthers their personal and spiritual development. Young children live in a state of mindfulness and presence, which we share in their company. Parenting involves great self-sacrifice, which makes us less self-centered and more altruistic. Dirty diapers, being woken up...
psychologytoday.com
Being Vulnerable Is Just One of Many Ways to Connect
Being vulnerable—or openly sharing deeply personal thoughts, feelings, or experiences—can be a powerful way to connect with others. Vulnerability is not always appropriate or essential. Fortunately, research shows there are many ways to experience human connection. If we think of vulnerability as one tool of many in our...
psychologytoday.com
Ways for Moms to Stay Well
Parenting is one of the most fulfilling experiences of a mom's life—as well as the most demanding, stressful, and draining. No parent wants the experience of raising children to be shadowed by fatigue, nagging aches, pains, or emerging health problems. Get enough sleep, eat well, exercise regularly, avoid health...
psychologytoday.com
Using Empathy to Drive Significant Global Change
When dealing with precarious global challenges, empathy is relevant and essential but can be elusive. Designing for global challenges requires advanced empathy practices. Four essential skills ensure people hold space for, gather information about, navigate, and understand multiple challenging perspectives. When dealing with precarious global challenges, empathy is relevant and...
psychologytoday.com
Homo Ecophagus: A Species Who Devours Global Ecosystems
Physician and researcher Warren Hern argues that humans have evolved cultures and adaptations that have now become malignant. More than simply offering "a list of horribles," he offers hope by suggesting practical remedies for changing our maladaptive ways. Many authors, ranging from academics, to other professionals, to nature lovers of...
psychologytoday.com
How to Escape the Toxic World of Unhelpful Self-Help
Many people come to therapy wondering why consuming self-help content isn’t helping them. They ask questions like:. “I read more self-help books than anyone I know. It makes me feel inferior because other people don’t seem to need it as much as I do. What is wrong with me?”
psychologytoday.com
The Impact of Trauma on the Heart
Although trauma is considered to be a psychiatric symptom, the most serious long-term effects of trauma may be physical. Symptoms of posttraumatic stress such as hypervigilance and sleep deprivation have strong effects on the heart. Trauma can affect the heart both acutely - such as broken heart syndrome - and...
