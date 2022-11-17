'Guys and Dolls' at Zao Theatre in Gold Canyon until Saturday

The musical “Guys and Dolls” will be performed Oct. 28-Nov. 19 at Zao Theatre, 6338 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.

“Come join us for the award-winning classic ‘Guys and Dolls’ that has been hailed as the perfect musical comedy. This collection of unlikely characters gamble with luck and love under the mythical bright lights of Broadway,” according to a release. “Zao Theatre has offered the very best in Broadway-style entertainment in the far East Valley since 2014.”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays. Reserved seats may be purchased at ZaoTheatre.com or at the door 30 minutes before show time. For additional information and upcoming shows, email Shows@ZaoTheatre.com.