‘He’s Complicit’: Leah Remini Calls Out Tom Cruise’s Role In Scientology As She Shares 2013 Letter To Shelly Miscavige

By Radar Staff
 4 days ago
Leah Remini blasted Scientologist Tom Cruise for his ties to the church while she continues to call out the LAPD for its investigation into her friend Shelly Miscavige , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Back in 2013, Remini left the Church of Scientology after decades as a member. She quickly denounced the religion and spoke out about alleged misdeeds happening within the church.

Soon after, the actress filed a missing person’s report with the LAPD regarding her friend Shelly .

Shelly is the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige . Leah claims she was close with Shelly.

At Tom Cruise’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes , Leah didn’t see Shelly with David and started asking higher-ups about where she was.

"Shelly was always with her husband. She was his shadow, not only because she was married to him but also because she was his top aide. For her not to be in attendance was not only unusual but also unimaginable,” she wrote.

Remini said she was told after asking, “you don’t have the f------ rank to ask about Shelly.”

The LAPD launched an investigation into the matter but closed it within hours. It said officers contacted Shelley in person and determined the claims to be “unfounded.”

The case was closed.

Earlier this month, Leah brought the matter back up after an LAPD officer named Cory Palka made headlines after accusations he provided confidential investigation information to top CBS executives — to help one exec fight an assault case.

Leah said Palka oversaw the department at the time she filed the missing person’s report. She called for the LAPD to investigate any ties between Scientology and Palka.

The LAPD released a statement hours later. “In 2014, Los Angeles Police Department detectives assigned to the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) went to Shelly Miscavige’s location and personally made contact with her and her attorney. Detectives found her to be alive and safe, and subsequently closed the missing persons investigation.”

They denied Palka had any involvement in the case .

Now, Leah has shared a copy of the letter she wrote Shelly which read, “It is NOT normal for you to be so out of communication. It is NOT normal for you to not be with your husband at the wedding. For years, I have been trying to get confirmation that you were you okay. I was met with such resistance that It has caused me enough concern to go to extreme measures to make sure you were in fact, OK.”

Leah begged Shelly to leave with the police if she was reading the letter in front of them. She said she would take care of her to help her start a new life.

One follower asked Leah, “You think Tom Cruise knows what happened to her?” Leah replied, “Tom Cruise knows exactly how evil Scientology is…he’s complicit.”

Shelly’s attorney has previously said that “Any reports that [Shelly] is missing are false." At the time that Leah filed the missing person’s report, a rep for the church told TMZ, “This is just harassment. It is a publicity stunt cooked up by a small band of unemployed fanatics who live on the fringe of the Internet."

Scientology has denied all of Leah’s claims and accused her of being motivated by money and fame.

A rep for Scientology tells RadarOnline.com, “Remini is an unhinged psychotic whose harassment of the Church and individual Scientologists knows no end. Remini instigates dangerous religious hate and bigotry. Remini’s false reports are so brazen that on November 14, 2022, the LAPD issued a press release to expose Remini’s blatant lies.

Further, the rep said, “Leah Remini’s recent hate tweets have prompted the LAPD to increase their patrols around our churches due to the vandalism, death threats, and danger Remini has incited on our churches, officials, and parishioners. In the last week alone, the result of Remini’s hate speech has been vandalism of two of our LA-area churches.”

They claim” Remini has zero credibility” pointing to her friendship with director Paul Haggis, who was found liable for damages in a civil rape case this month.

The rep added, “The real reason Leah Remini has made unfounded wild accusations concerning the police is simple—criminals accuse others of what they themselves are doing. Remini had a personal cop, one she called her “friend,” who she used for her acts of hate against the Church.”

They ended, “Remini is harassing the Church and its leadership. She is going to be made accountable for her repeated false police reports and hate crimes.”

Comments / 21

TONI Howard
3d ago

With Cruise, it's all about the money and his ego. Glad Katie and Suri got away from him. That is NOT a church; it's a CULT filled with a lot of sick people.

Reply
24
Mike Duffy
3d ago

Flew for a family that were Scientolgist. Meet a lot of nice people including Mr. Cruise. All seemed nice but the Audits are the danger! Its a cult not a religion.

Reply
20
Suzanne McLennan
3d ago

if the so called church were innocent, they would have had Shelly give an interview or make certain she were seen in public by people who actually know her. instead they whimper about vandalism.Secret combinations at work maybe. Satan is abroad in the land and perhaps in Scientology.

Reply
16
 

