Erie, PA

YourErie

Cleanup continues following days of heavy lake effect snow

The cleanup continues Monday following days of heavy lake effect snow. From Wednesday to Sunday, Erie received around 30 inches of snow across the region. The mayor of Erie has a warning tonight for drivers about keeping the streets clear. It’s the day after snowstorm cleanup, and city crews say they kept up by having […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mission Almost Impossible For Local Road Crews

As heavy snow dropped late Saturday night in eastern Erie County, snow removal crews were severely tested. A stretch on Route 20, between Harborcreek and North East had basically no visibility. Harborcreek Supervisor Tim May told Erie News Now, "Some people are at the end of the snow route, and...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Click here for the Monday Night Forecast

A weak cold front will move southeast across the area tonight, perhaps causing a few flurries, before high pressure builds over the region Tuesday through at least Thursday afternoon.The will continue to bring dry weather and a warming trend. The next cold front will arrive Thursday night with some showers.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

North East Prepares for Next Round of Snow

Crews stayed busy in North East on Friday evening with snow removal. In a short lull in the action, it gave municipal road crews a chance to catch up before the next blast hits. A full complement of plow drivers fanned out throughout the townships roads. Supervisors said keeping up...
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task

A stretch on Route 20 between Harborcreek and North East was just brutal Saturday night. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew. He's been running Safford Services out of Ripley, N.Y. for nearly 25 years and he's quite familiar...
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Lake-Effect Snow Warning in effect until Sunday, Nov. 20

ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The National Weather Service has issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for northern and southern Erie County and Crawford County. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected in the area with total snow accumulations reaching between 6 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore, the National Weather […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Snow Cleanup Efforts In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Snow cleanup efforts continued throughout the weekend in northern Chautauqua County, following a blast of lake effect snow that will likely make the history books. A check of the roads on Sunday night in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area found slushy yet drivable conditions. Just...
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Streets Department Prepares for Next Round of Snow

The heavy winds on Saturday was just the beginning of what we could see through the rest of the weekend, but the City of Erie Streets Department is ready. Jeff Gibbens, the Bureau Chief for the Streets Department said, "Everybody is in right now, we haven't switched to our true winter schedule where we are on and off and we have guys scattered through the week and weekend, so everybody is Monday through Friday at this point, but we have everybody in on the weekend right now to take care of this."
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Tire Center Lake Effect Snow Warning Issued for Warren County Sunday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Warren County beginning at Midnight tonight (Nov. 19). The advisory runs until 10 p.m. Sunday. Lake Effect snow is expected, with snow accumulations ranging from seven to 10 inches across the northwest part of the county, and four to six inches across the southeast.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Car Accident Shuts Down Route 97

A serious two car accident on Route 97 at Hare Road on Saturday night shut down traffic for hours between Waterford and Union City. We don't know if weather was a factor. We do know that two vehicles collided head on. There were several small children involved, an infant in a car seat and and at least two toddlers, who rescuers said were properly restrained.
UNION CITY, PA
yourerie

Heavy snow hits Erie area

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy lake effect snow bands hit Erie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Up to a foot of heavyweight snow fell in parts of Erie County into northern Crawford County. Lesser amounts fell Meadville and into Warren. Lake effect bands will continue to fall Thursday, though...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
FREDONIA, NY
yourerie

Snow: Ready for round two?

Perhaps you got all cleaned up from the last lake effect event. If so, get ready for round 2 of some significant snowfall. A strong cold front will pass through the area late Saturday night, setting off some widespread snow bands, with some heavy hits possible. As the front passes through Sunday, WNW winds will set off the lake machine again.
ERIE, PA
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula County’s snow emergency downgraded to Level 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi declared a “Level 3″ snow emergency early Thursday morning as heavy rounds of lake effect snow impacted the area. The snow emergency was downgraded to a Level 1 severity before 1 p.m. on Thursday. According to the Ohio Committee...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH

