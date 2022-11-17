Read full article on original website
Cleanup continues following days of heavy lake effect snow
The cleanup continues Monday following days of heavy lake effect snow. From Wednesday to Sunday, Erie received around 30 inches of snow across the region. The mayor of Erie has a warning tonight for drivers about keeping the streets clear. It’s the day after snowstorm cleanup, and city crews say they kept up by having […]
erienewsnow.com
Mission Almost Impossible For Local Road Crews
As heavy snow dropped late Saturday night in eastern Erie County, snow removal crews were severely tested. A stretch on Route 20, between Harborcreek and North East had basically no visibility. Harborcreek Supervisor Tim May told Erie News Now, "Some people are at the end of the snow route, and...
yourerie
Click here for the Monday Night Forecast
A weak cold front will move southeast across the area tonight, perhaps causing a few flurries, before high pressure builds over the region Tuesday through at least Thursday afternoon.The will continue to bring dry weather and a warming trend. The next cold front will arrive Thursday night with some showers.
erienewsnow.com
North East Prepares for Next Round of Snow
Crews stayed busy in North East on Friday evening with snow removal. In a short lull in the action, it gave municipal road crews a chance to catch up before the next blast hits. A full complement of plow drivers fanned out throughout the townships roads. Supervisors said keeping up...
erienewsnow.com
White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task
A stretch on Route 20 between Harborcreek and North East was just brutal Saturday night. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew. He's been running Safford Services out of Ripley, N.Y. for nearly 25 years and he's quite familiar...
erienewsnow.com
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
Lake-Effect Snow Warning in effect until Sunday, Nov. 20
ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The National Weather Service has issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for northern and southern Erie County and Crawford County. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected in the area with total snow accumulations reaching between 6 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore, the National Weather […]
erienewsnow.com
Snow Cleanup Efforts In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Snow cleanup efforts continued throughout the weekend in northern Chautauqua County, following a blast of lake effect snow that will likely make the history books. A check of the roads on Sunday night in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area found slushy yet drivable conditions. Just...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Streets Department Prepares for Next Round of Snow
The heavy winds on Saturday was just the beginning of what we could see through the rest of the weekend, but the City of Erie Streets Department is ready. Jeff Gibbens, the Bureau Chief for the Streets Department said, "Everybody is in right now, we haven't switched to our true winter schedule where we are on and off and we have guys scattered through the week and weekend, so everybody is Monday through Friday at this point, but we have everybody in on the weekend right now to take care of this."
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Lake Effect Snow Warning Issued for Warren County Sunday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Warren County beginning at Midnight tonight (Nov. 19). The advisory runs until 10 p.m. Sunday. Lake Effect snow is expected, with snow accumulations ranging from seven to 10 inches across the northwest part of the county, and four to six inches across the southeast.
cleveland19.com
Heavy lake effect snow will impact northern Ohio on Saturday night, Sunday (19 First Alert Weather Days)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday night through Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow will develop after 7:00 p.m. Saturday, and conditions will deteriorate where the snow bands set up. Expect bands and squalls of snow in...
erienewsnow.com
A Look At Lake Effect Snow Conditions In Sunset Bay, Northern Chautauqua County
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – What could be the biggest snowstorm in more than 20 years is underway in Western New York. Jackson Hickey and Mitch Bellinger provide an update on conditions Friday in Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County.
erienewsnow.com
Car Accident Shuts Down Route 97
A serious two car accident on Route 97 at Hare Road on Saturday night shut down traffic for hours between Waterford and Union City. We don't know if weather was a factor. We do know that two vehicles collided head on. There were several small children involved, an infant in a car seat and and at least two toddlers, who rescuers said were properly restrained.
yourerie
Heavy snow hits Erie area
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy lake effect snow bands hit Erie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Up to a foot of heavyweight snow fell in parts of Erie County into northern Crawford County. Lesser amounts fell Meadville and into Warren. Lake effect bands will continue to fall Thursday, though...
Winter Storm Watch issued in several Northeast Ohio counties for accumulating snow this weekend: See the impacted areas
CLEVELAND — Update: The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Lake Effect Storm Warning on Saturday. All of the details can be found HERE. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a handful of counties in Northeast Ohio as accumulating snow is expected this weekend. The...
erienewsnow.com
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
yourerie
Snow: Ready for round two?
Perhaps you got all cleaned up from the last lake effect event. If so, get ready for round 2 of some significant snowfall. A strong cold front will pass through the area late Saturday night, setting off some widespread snow bands, with some heavy hits possible. As the front passes through Sunday, WNW winds will set off the lake machine again.
Driver trapped for nearly an hour in heavily damaged vehicle in Millcreek overnight
A 36-year-old man has serious injuries after crashing into the back of a front-end loader. The accident happened just before midnight on the bridge in the 2000 block of Peninsula Drive in Millcreek Township. Once on the scene, first responders found the man trapped inside the heavily damaged Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving. It […]
cleveland19.com
Ashtabula County’s snow emergency downgraded to Level 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi declared a “Level 3″ snow emergency early Thursday morning as heavy rounds of lake effect snow impacted the area. The snow emergency was downgraded to a Level 1 severity before 1 p.m. on Thursday. According to the Ohio Committee...
