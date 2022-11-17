ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lila Drew is 'overwhelmed,' in a good way, that you have a favorite song on 'All The Places I Could Be'

By Maia Kedem
 4 days ago

Calling in from her dorm room in Connecticut, rising star Lila Drew , chatted with Audacy’s Bru all about her debut album All The Places I Could Be, and more.

LISTEN NOW : Bru chats with Lil Drew

“Overwhelmed,” but in a good way, by the release of her first album, Lila admitted, “I’ve been working on this album for a long time, which something I didn’t think I was gonna talk about… because I wanted to seem cool and spontaneous. But I’m not cool and spontaneous, I’ve been working on it for a few years.”

Now 22, Lila admitted she began working on the project when she was 18, so it’s been some time, so yeah it’s just really wild that it’s like actually out and that people can hear it.” Adding how “wild” it is when people tell her which is their favorite song, “that blows my mind.”

For a bit of background on Lila, verbatim per her official press release.

“A self-described 'pop cynic' who makes pop music,” Lila brings a radiant clarity to the more shadowy aspects of coming-of-age: the self-doubt and insecurity, misplaced longing and paralyzing anxiety.

Writing music since the age of 10, by age 14 she’d expanded her production skills by learning Ableton and Logic, often spending 30 hours a week holed up in her high school’s recording studio. Drew eventually began collaborating with producers like Michael “Mighty Mike” McGarity ( Lana Del Rey , The Neighbourhood ), who produced her hypnotic debut single “faded/2am” feat. GoldLink .

After releasing her EP locket (side one) in May 2019, Lila’s next step was bringing her first album to life. Recorded in L.A., New York, and the British city of Bath, All The Places I Could Be finds her working with producers like Sachi DiSerafino (singer/guitarist for indie-pop band Joy Again ), who helped catalyze a profound shift in her songwriting approach.

“It was important to me to make a full body of work that feels singular and complete,” she says. “I’m not a playlist person; I listen to records from top to bottom, like my parents always did. I think there’s a real purity in that.”

To get to know Lila Drew even more check out her entire interview above. And listen to her latest single "Used To" below.

