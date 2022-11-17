Read full article on original website
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Boxing Scene
Greg Hardy Drops, Rocks, Decisions Hasim Rahman Jr. Over Four
Moody Theater, Austin, Texas - In a shocker, boxing newcomer Greg Hardy (2-0, 1 KO) dropped, rocked and decisioned the far more experienced Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-2, 6 KOs) All three judges scored it 39-36. Hardy accepted the fight on late notice after Rahman's original opponent, MMA legend Vitor Belfort,...
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde says it’s his “destiny” to defeat Beterbiev
By Robert Segal: WBO mandatory Anthony Yarde believes it’s his “destiny” to defeat unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28th at the Wembley Arena in London. The Beterbiev-Yarde fight will be shown on ESPN+ and BT Sport. (Queensberry Promotions Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions) Yarde (232-2,...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Welcomes Showdowns Against Vergil Ortiz, Jaron Ennis: "I'm The Best Fighter In The World"
For the better part of the past five years, both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have not only protruded toward the top of the welterweight division, but they have also established themselves as arguably the two best fighters in the world. As the years quietly flew by, fans fulminated...
Boxing Scene
Keith Thurman Wanted $10 Million To Fight Jaron Ennis, Says Boots' Father, Trainer Bozy
Keith Thurman wanted a pretty penny to face blue-chip prospect Jaron Ennis. Ennis’ father and trainer Bozy recently revealed that “One Time” wanted an eight-figure payday to face off against “Boots”. “Thurman wanted $10 million to fight Boots. Come on, man. You don’t make $10...
MMAmania.com
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’
Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
Boxing Scene
Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya should thank referee for ‘saving your life’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira wasn’t happy with the things Israel Adesanya has said about the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard in their UFC 281 title fight, which went down this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. “Poatan” took on Instagram on Friday to respond to comments made by...
Video: Relive each of Anthony Johnson's UFC knockouts and TKOs
If you looked up “knockout artist” in a dictionary of mixed martial arts terms, you might find a picture of Anthony Johnson. Affectionately nicknamed “Rumble,” Johnson – a two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger – was an absolute force in the cage and one of the scariest fighters in MMA history, evidenced by the fact that 17 of his 23 overall career wins (74 percent) came by either knockout or TKO.
BoxingNews24.com
Will Munguia agree to face Zhanibek for WBO 160-lb title?
By Robert Segal: Jaime Munguia and his promoters at Golden Boy Promotions have 15 days to decide whether to agree to the WBO-ordered fight against middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly. Last Sunday, the World Boxing Organization ordered #1 ranked contender Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) and undefeated WBO 160-lb champion Zhanibek (13-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia to take tune-up in January before Tank Davis match
By Adam Baskin: Ryan Garcia announced on Saturday that he’ll take a tune-up fight in January like Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to get ready for their mega-fight on April 15th. With the huge money at stake for his April fight, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) won’t likely take on a high-caliber opponent that could potentially sink his clash with Tank Davis.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez’s May tune-up expected to be Ryder – Parker winner
By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez is expected to face this Saturday’s John Ryder vs. Zach Parker winner in May as his tune-up opponent. Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has decided not to schedule a rematch with Dmitry Bivol for May on Cinco de Mayo because he’s coming off wrist surgery.
BoxingNews24.com
Munguia vs. Coria live results – who wins tonight?
By Mark Eisner: Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) preserved his unbeaten record with a third round knockout win over journeyman Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-6, 8 KOs0 on Saturday night at the Arena Astro in Guadalajara, Mexico. Munguia knocked Coria down twice, dropping him once in...
BoxingNews24.com
WBO orders Janibek vs. Jaime Munguia
By Brian Webber: A day after Jaime Munguia’s victory over Gonzalo Gaston Coria, the World Boxing Organization has ordered him to begin negotiations with WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. The 26-year-old Golden Boy-promoted Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) and the undefeated Janibek (13-0, 8 KOs) have 15 days to negotiate...
