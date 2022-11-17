On Sunday night, Religious Zionism Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich tweeted: “It is inconceivable that every time we don’t stand at attention in response to Likud’s demands, there are those who turn us into the enemy, incite against us and smear us. Religious Zionism is a full partner of the National Camp (the ideological one, not Gantz’s latest party name – DI) and Likud. We will insist on our demands to ensure the establishment of a good and stable government as quickly as possible that would do good and lead a true right-wing policy.”

1 DAY AGO