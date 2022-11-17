Read full article on original website
Defense Minister Gantz Bids Farewell to Azerbaijani Counterpart
Defense Minister Benny Gantz bid farewell on Sunday to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov as Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to take the reins of Israel’s incoming government. Gantz thanked Hasanov “on behalf of Israel’s defense establishment for the important decision taken by the Azeri...
A Parshah For Zionists: Chayyei Sarah
Last week, while reading online articles about the political situation in and surrounding Israel, I wasn’t really expecting to come across articles discussing Chumash. Then again, with a title like Abraham The Zionist, and this week being Parshas Chayyei Sarah, Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz’s article in JNS should not have been a surprise.
Larry’s Letters: Palestinian Freedom is a Fight for Black and Brown Liberation” The Daily Northwestern
Let’s examine the geographical meaning of “from the river to the sea”. This is the area from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. This describes the area now known as Israel. Making it free begs the question, free of what? The Palestinian know. “From the river to the sea we will be free”, means all of Israel is stolen land and must be freed from the Jews.
US Birthright Participants 160% More Likely to Marry Jews
U.S. Jews who participated in Birthright trips to Israel are more highly identified and engaged in communal life than their peers who did not, according to an analysis of the Pew Research Center’s 2020 survey of American Jews conducted by researchers at the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis University.
If the Establishment Attacks Smotrich So Furiously, He Must Be Doing Something Right
On Sunday night, Religious Zionism Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich tweeted: “It is inconceivable that every time we don’t stand at attention in response to Likud’s demands, there are those who turn us into the enemy, incite against us and smear us. Religious Zionism is a full partner of the National Camp (the ideological one, not Gantz’s latest party name – DI) and Likud. We will insist on our demands to ensure the establishment of a good and stable government as quickly as possible that would do good and lead a true right-wing policy.”
UTJ Chairman Goldknopf: Expanding Jewish Settlements the Only Response to Arab Terrorism
United Torah Judaism Chairman MK Yitzhak Goldknopf on Saturday night came to the shiva of Tamir Avichai Hy’d, one of the three murdered Jews in last week’s terrorist attack near the Ariel industrial area in Samaria, and declared: “The expansion of Jewish settlements is the proper response to the murderous terrorism that seeks to push us out of the land of our forefathers,” Hidabrut reported.
