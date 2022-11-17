ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
EUCLID, OH
truecrimedaily

Suspect arrested after missing Ohio man’s body found wrapped in plastic

PARMA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after the body of a 33-year-old missing man was reportedly found wrapped in plastic. In August, the Parma Police Department announced that Ryan Krebs was reported missing. A few months later, on Nov. 16, his body was found inside the basement of a home on the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, WOIO-TV reports. The victim had reportedly died of gunshot wounds.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is the man police said hit Cleveland Firefighter then drove off. He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and...
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIZ

Suspect arrested after I-90 hit-run crash kills firefighter

CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash on an Ohio interstate that killed a Cleveland firefighter who had responded to an earlier crash, authorities said. Police in Bratenahl Village in suburban Cleveland said the firefighter was struck at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday while assisting...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made in MLK crash that killed firefighter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police radio broadcast overnight told officers a “suspect vehicle has been located, suspect detained” in connection with a firefighter struck and killed at an accident scene. It happened Saturday night about 8:15 p.m. at Interstate 90 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That broadcast of […]
CLEVELAND, OH

