cleveland19.com
Police release body cam video of arrest of driver accused in Cleveland firefighter’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bratenahl police released the dash cam video of the arrest of the driver wanted in the deadly hit and run accident of a Cleveland firefighter. Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, 51, was struck on I-90 east near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Bratenahl.
2 plead guilty in connection with torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the six suspects accused in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, have pleaded guilty. Destiny Henderson, 18, and Portria Williams, 31, will be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2023 and have agreed to testify against the other suspects. Henderson pleaded guilty to...
30-year-old Akron man drives to hospital after being shot in the head, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Akron man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the head, police say. Early Saturday morning officers were called to the Cleveland Clinic Akron for a man who walked in with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived at the hospital around 3:05 a.m....
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Man found wrapped in plastic in Parma basement had been shot multiple times, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man found wrapped in plastic in a Parma basement last week, died of multiple gunshot wounds, Parma police said. According to Parma Police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, the victim, identified as Ryan Krebs, was reported missing to Parma police on Aug. 25. Krebs’s body was...
Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is the man police said hit Cleveland Firefighter then drove off. He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and...
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students. Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger. “Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked...
6 months in jail for man guilty of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, was sentenced to six month in jail and two years probation by an Akron Municipal Court judge Monday morning. <. In October, Andrew Walls pleaded no contest to one count of...
Teen throws mom against wall: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A 17-year-old boy was arrested for domestic violence Nov. 1 after police were called to his home regarding a disturbance at 8:11 a.m. Nov. 1. The boy’s parents said there had been an altercation at the home the night before and that the boy was now refusing to go to school.
