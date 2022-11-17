Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
A Parshah For Zionists: Chayyei Sarah
Last week, while reading online articles about the political situation in and surrounding Israel, I wasn’t really expecting to come across articles discussing Chumash. Then again, with a title like Abraham The Zionist, and this week being Parshas Chayyei Sarah, Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz’s article in JNS should not have been a surprise.
The Jewish Press
Larry’s Letters: Palestinian Freedom is a Fight for Black and Brown Liberation” The Daily Northwestern
Let’s examine the geographical meaning of “from the river to the sea”. This is the area from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. This describes the area now known as Israel. Making it free begs the question, free of what? The Palestinian know. “From the river to the sea we will be free”, means all of Israel is stolen land and must be freed from the Jews.
Comments / 0