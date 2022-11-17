Read full article on original website
Ohio man wins $45M after 20-year wrongful imprisonment
An Ohio man was awarded $45 million after he won a civil lawsuit against a local police department for being wrongfully imprisoned for more than 20 years. The Columbus Dispatch reported that Dean Gillispie sued the police department for Miami Township, located in southwestern Ohio, and a former detective over suppression of evidence and tainting of eyewitness identifications, which he argued led to his conviction for rape and kidnapping in 1991.
Suspected gang member who moved meth through Atlanta gets 30-year sentence
A suspected member of the nationwide Bloods street gang who relocated from Los Angeles to southwest Georgia will spend 30 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy, federal officials said.
