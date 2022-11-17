An Ohio man was awarded $45 million after he won a civil lawsuit against a local police department for being wrongfully imprisoned for more than 20 years. The Columbus Dispatch reported that Dean Gillispie sued the police department for Miami Township, located in southwestern Ohio, and a former detective over suppression of evidence and tainting of eyewitness identifications, which he argued led to his conviction for rape and kidnapping in 1991.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 MINUTES AGO