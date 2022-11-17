CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police department have arrested the mother of a missing Georgia toddler who is presumed dead. The child, 20-month-old Quinton Simon, vanished from his Savannah-area home on Oct. 5. Police later determined that the toddler’s body was likely dumped in a dumpster and taken to a nearby landfill. They announced then that they suspected his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, in his death.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO