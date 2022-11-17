Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has become a name-brand liberal mega donor, giving Democrats more money than anyone else besides George Soros for the 2022 midterms. Regardless of Bankman-Fried’s personal views, those single-party donations are just one side of FTX’s sweeping bipartisan political strategy to get Republicans and Democrats behind its push for light-touch cryptocurrency regulations.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO