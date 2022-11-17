ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SlashGear

The Best Smartwatches Of 2022

In the early days of smart wearable tech, it was easy to dismiss smartwatches as little more than a fun novelty. Sure, they could be used to answer messages or play music, but they couldn't do much that a smartphone didn't already have covered. Those days, however, are long gone, and today's best smartwatches are packed with features that complement the latest smartphones while adding plenty of extra functionality.
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday streaming deals: Save on Paramount+ or a new Roku

Streaming gives you the best options for entertainment, customizable to your preferences and budget. Gone are the days of paying a lump sum for TV with too many ads; now you can make your TV work better for you by plugging a Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, or other device into the HDMI port for instant connection. You can pay for subscriptions to services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ or you can enjoy the entertainment options offered by free services like Tubi TV.
ZDNet

Sony's 55-inch A80K OLED Google TV is nearly half off ahead of Black Friday

OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,298, saving you over $1,000 on a new TV.
Android Central

Best wireless headphones under $100 in 2022

You're not likely to see both a pair of headphones in the box of your newest smartphone nor a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. However, if your budget has room for a bargain, you've got some good choices to consider in this list of the best wireless headphones under $100.
Healthline

How Apple Airpods and Other Wireless Earbuds Can Be Used as Hearing Aids

Although millions of people could benefit from hearing aids, many choose not to wear them because of their cost or the social stigma associated with hearing loss. As a result, smartphone-paired earphones have gained popularity as alternatives for enhancing ambient sound clarity. However, they are not regulated by the Food...
CNET

Carhartt's Black Friday Sale Offers Durable Apparel and Accessories for 25% Off

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Known for its durable and comfortable work wear, Carhartt is a go-to brand for a lot of people who work outside offices. Through Nov. 28, you can take advantage of Carhartt's Black Friday sale and save 25% on a variety of products, including sweatshirts, accessories, boots and even pet gear, all of which are designed to keep you warm, dry and protected from the elements.
laptopmag.com

AirPods Pro 2 falls to lowest price EVER in early Black Friday headphones deal

Looking for a mind-blowing early Black Friday noise cancelling headphones deal? You don't want to miss out on the second-generation AirPods Pro, also known as the AirPods Pro 2, which is now only $229 on Amazon (opens in new tab)!. Normally, the AirPods Pro 2 is $250, but now, you...
Digital Trends

Black Friday: Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum is $200 off — but hurry!

Walmart Black Friday deals are the ideal time to buy a new cordless vacuum for less than usual. For instance, you can buy a Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum for $400 saving you $200 off the usual price of $600. A huge savings, this is a great way to snag a high-end vacuum cleaner for a lot less than usual. It’s all thanks to Walmart offering early Black Friday prices so you can beat the rush while still getting the items you want most. Here’s why it’s worth buying and how it will improve your home.
New York Post

Get a Black Friday deal on this portable golf simulator

Who says you can’t play golf in the house? OK, so you won’t be swinging any slices, that’s how you break a window. With the help of this at-home golf simulator, you’ll be practicing your swing with a weighted training stick. You can use it outside or inside, especially if the weather is unsavory. Plus, it’s safer for everyone that way and is a great tool for all golf lovers.
Engadget

Tile discounts a bunch of Bluetooth trackers in time for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Tile has discounted...
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday robot vacuum deals: The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is $550 off

This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars. As you attempt to wade through the sea of...
yankodesign.com

Turn your house into an automated Smart Home with up to 30% discount on SwitchBot’s IoT gadgets

Who knew that for just a couple of hundreds of bucks, you could turn your regular home into a voice-controlled one?! Say hello to SwitchBot, an award-winning company that creates IoT devices that can turn your home into a smart one that you can control using your voice, an app, or automatic routines! SwitchBot’s wide range of devices let you control your front door, switches in your house, lights, plug-points, and even curtains! The company also makes smart-home sensors including motion sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, and even smart cameras that can track humans, work at night, and even pan and tilt to cover wider areas.
Engadget

Sonos' Black Friday sale takes 20 percent off its soundbars and smart speakers

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Sonos has rolled...
ZDNet

MacBook, Dell, or HP? Which laptop under $1,000 is the best?

You don't need a huge PC under your desk anymore to achieve lightning-fast speeds, amazing graphics, and 1TB SSD capabilities. There are plenty of laptops on the market today with all the tools you need to succeed academically or professionally. Best laptop docking stations: Your essential accessory for working from...
Engadget

Blue Yeti mics are up to 35 percent off for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Now is the...
ZDNet

Smart lock deal: Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi is 52% off before Black Friday

If you haven't swapped your regular lock for a smart lock yet, now is the best time to invest in one. Having personally installed one in my home, I can say that it is hands-down one of the best decisions I made for my home. They can be pricey, which is what makes the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi Smart Lock deal so great. Right now, you can get it for 52% off with a special code, so you'll only pay $144.
IGN

The 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds Just Dropped to $199 for Black Friday

The recently released 2nd gen Apple AirPods Pro just got hit with a major price drop. It's normally $249 at the Apple Store, but Amazon has dropped the price to $199.99. That's a savings of 20% off and the first time we've seen it priced under $200. This is easily one of the best Black Friday Apple deals of 2022 and we seriously doubt it will get any cheaper on Black Friday proper.
knowtechie.com

Review: EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid wireless gaming earbuds

Hybrid connection via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz with easy switching between the two. The price is a little high, even with recent discounts. Gaming setups typically consist of a console or computer, a solid display, and gaming accessories like controllers and headsets. But what if you’re looking for a closed sound...

