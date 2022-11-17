Did You Know You Could Make Adorable Ornaments Using Sharpies and Plastic Cups?

If you liked shrinky-dinks, this may be for you!

If you have been looking for a cute little craft to do with your kids , then this is your sign! Best of all, this is a craft that leaves something memorable for you to use during the holiday season and in which your kids can be fully involved almost the entire time!

So let’s turn to Kallie Petty and her shrinky-dink replacement DIY perfect for any holiday ornament making!

For this DIY you’ll want to grab two things right off the bat, some Sharpies in a variety of colors, and some clear plastic cups. Hand out the cups to each person and let them draw anything their heart desires. It could be holiday themed, in support of their favorite team, their name, hearts and stars, whatever they like!

After everyone is happy with their designs, place a piece of foil on a pan and set your oven to broil. Make sure each of the cups is spaced out because they will be melting and flattening out, meaning that you don’t want them touching and melting into one another!

Take a step back and watch through the window - the cups should shrink down within moments, and you’ll want to pull them out quickly before they get too melty. This should be right after they get flat, so you will need to keep an eye out as this happens pretty quickly. Carefully remove the pan with towel or pan holder and place it on top of your stove to cool off. If the cups aren’t completely flat, you can use a spatula or tongs to help press it down a bit more.

After cooled, your new ‘ornaments’ should be ready to be picked up, and you can then punch a hole through one side and thread through a piece of string, allowing you to hang it up wherever you’d like to display it!



