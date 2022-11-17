ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'She should resign in disgrace!': Dem Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is roasted for new ad campaign where she touts herself as 'cool' during Covid and 'delivering more jobs' - despite the Windy City having the highest murder rate in 25 years

By Joseph Michalitsianos For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been slammed on social media following the release of a bizarre campaign commercial that features her saying she was 'cool during COVID' and 'delivers' for the city.

Crime has spiked in Chicago during her tenure as mayor, with a 40 percent increase in overall crime compared to the same time last year.

The advertisement starts with two men on a couch, with one of them asking 'Has Lightfoot done anything?'

His friend then insists she has accomplished a lot and lists her supposed achievements before adding she was 'cool during COVID.'

Lightfoot then appears at the door to deliver a pizza, asking 'Hey, did you order thousands of new jobs and a pepperoni?'

After posting the ad to Twitter, Lightfoot was roasted in the replies as Twitter users called the commercial 'extremely embarrassing' and 'laughable.'

Lightfoot was roasted in the replies as Twitter users called the commercial 'extremely embarrassing' and 'laughable'
One user even remarked 'If I was running against her I would pay to run this ad.'

Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell said 'If you don't think that it's time to bring in a better mayor, then you're lost. And she should just resign in disgrace.'

Lightfoot even recently proposed to give herself an annual pay increase bumped up to the rate of inflation and capped at 5 percent.

She currently takes home an annual salary of $209,915, which would rise to $216,210 starting May 22 of next year. The ordinance does stipulate that the mayor could opt out of the pay rise.

'To be clear, the ordinance that was introduced today would put the mayor, the city treasurer, and the clerk in line with all the other elected officials regarding a cost of living increase,' Mayor Lightfoot said.

'It's not a salary increase, I want to make sure that's clear, and it puts us in line with the aldermen. It would not go into effect until 2024 at that point, and each member, the mayor, the clerk, and the treasurer would have the ability to opt in or opt out,' she said.

Approximately 56,541 crimes have been reported in Chicago in comparison to 40,345 during the same time last year. 608 murders have occurred in the Windy City so far this year.

Last year, the city endured 836 homicides, the most recorded in 25 years.

Lightfoot, who was sworn into office in May 2019, vowed to tackle the city's crime rates, but so far without much success.

Lightfoot, who was sworn into office in May 2019, vowed to tackle the city's crime rates, but so far without much success
Approximately 56,541 crimes have been reported in Chicago in comparison to 40,345 during the same time last year, an increase under Lightfoot's watch
The ordinance Mayor Lori Lightfoot is introducing will entitle her to a five per cent pay rise starting in 2023

The Democrat mayor has had to U-turn on her initial proposal last year to slash $59 million from Chicago Police Department's budget, including cutting 600 vacant positions, amid 'defund the police' protests in the summer of 2020.

Lightfoot has since denounced the 'defund the police' movement, but Chicago's police union has since issued a vote of 'no confidence' in the mayor.

Just a few weeks ago. the city reported that 51 people were shot across the city in just one weekend. Of the victims, about 11 died from the 43 shooting incidents and about nine were juveniles — including a 14-year-old boy who was playing on a playground.

More recently, a seven-year-old boy died after being shot by a stray bullet on the West Side of Chicago.

He had been in the bathroom when a wayward bullet made its way into his home on West Potomac Avenue and struck him in the stomach.

The child had been rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

And a beloved high school baseball umpire was shot and killed at the end of October after asking his neighbors to keep quiet as he had work the next morning.

Carlos Rivera, 50, was shot in the second-floor apartment building on North Whipple Street on October 22 when going to see his neighbors, ABC 7 reports.

Police said the man had reported a loud disturbance that was keeping him up, and Rivera was shot in the face and body when stepping out of his apartment.

He was rushed to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

Carlos Rivera, 50, a Chicago High School baseball umpire, was shot and killed outside his apartment building after telling his neighbors to keep quiet 
A seven-year-old boy died after being shot by a stray bullet while washing his hands in his home on the West Side of Chicago. Officers are pictured outside the home in Humboldt Park

