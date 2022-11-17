Read full article on original website
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Big One Art and Craft Show is the largest craft show in Bismarck to date. For its 13th year in Bismarck, it welcomed over 7,000 people while it hosted over 160 vendors with varying talents and handmade goods. “I call them cowgirl cuffs, I do...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, Sanford Medical Center along with other locations get a Christmas pick-me-up, and it is all done by volunteers. Three sisters, for the past 10 years, have been setting up Christmas trees and decorations to bring a bit of holiday cheer to the surrounding hospitals and medical centers.
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For a taste of Jamaican cuisine, you don’t have to travel far. Just head over to the Kirkwood Mall near Kay Jewelers. Suzzy’s Island Twist just opened a week ago in the Kirkwood Mall and is serving up items like jerk chicken and jerk pork.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands of people will be getting holiday shopping started early this weekend with The Big One Art & Craft Fair underway at the Bismarck Event Center. More than 150 vendors are set up with handmade gifts, showcasing everything from photography to screen printing and pottery. The...
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
Even so, Minot and Bismarck are still short of USPS drivers to deliver the load they have now. In an off-the-record conversation with a postal service worker, they told me their current work conditions have been grueling. No approved vacation or PTO, working six days a week every week, and receiving little to no help or guidance from higher-ups is normal to them.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is warning state residents of an imposter scam going around.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 37th annual Bismarck Big One Christmas Craft Fair has come to town, and it brings with it some of the midwest’s most creative minds in an all-purpose holiday shopping expo. The biggest and most famous example of the Big One craft fair takes place in Minot, but over the span […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s always room for pumpkin pie, especially during Thanksgiving. And tomorrow, families in Bismarck will get the chance to get a free pumpkin pie! Morgan Hayden, a State Farm agent in the Capital City, is hosting the free pie event tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at 101 Slate Drive in Bismarck, suite […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone in the Bismarck-Mandan area is probably sick of moving snow around. But other residents are just getting excited. The record amount of snow means they get to bring out their snowmobiles and play in the snow instead of just working to move it. If you don’t have a claim on a sled by now, you might be out of luck.
BISMARCK, N.D. – As the snow piles up, you might notice it’s a bit of a tight squeeze driving down some Bismarck streets. Between piles of snow and cars parked on the streets, it can be tough to get one car down some city streets. But there’s a...
I value the quality of life, and I found that a long way from home.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As a 30-year anniversary gift to skiers and snowboarders alike, Huff Hills opened November 20 — the earliest opening date in all 30 years. “It’s just great because usually we don’t get to come out here until December, so the fact that they’re open this year this early is just awesome, it’s great for everyone who wants to get out,” said Scott Skokos.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More people are expected to require assistance this holiday season than in prior years. This year, the Salvation Army in Bismarck is preparing to provide toys to around 300 families, which is more than last year. Volunteer Deborah DeLaVergne sorts the toys donated by the community....
BISMARCK, N.D. – You never know what you’ll find in an antique store. One Nashville woman’s big find took her on a trip down memory lane, and back to her hometown of Bismarck, N.D. The good news: Jennifer Kocher says a simple piece of pottery might also...
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Silver Dollar bar, a controversial cornerstone of downtown Mandan, has another chance to pour up drinks for their patrons. During Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, the city commissioners unanimously voted to approve a liquor license for the Silver Dollar from November 15th, 2022, to June 30, 2023. All they need to do is meet all fire, health, safety and building inspections and ensure property taxes are paid.
