ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Husband’s Reaction to Finding Out Wife Is Pregnant Is Too Perfect

By Nicole Pomarico
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yprb9_0jEi7ylC00

He made us tear up!

Most people will always remember where they were when they found out they were going to be a parent — whether they were the ones taking the pregnancy test or on the receiving end of the announcement. It's a big day in a future parent's life. Even with nine months of pregnancy to prepare before baby actually arrives, nothing will ever be the same after that second line appears on the positive test!

Knowing that, there's something really special about watching videos of pregnancy announcements, especially when we get to see someone find out that they're about to become a dad. But after seeing this one that's currently making the rounds on TikTok, we can see what happens when an announcement doesn't go quite the way that the mom-to-be was expecting!

View the original article to see embedded media.

This future mama used a pregnancy reveal idea that's been around for awhile now, but it's still just as good. She put a literal bun in the oven and had him open it up to find it. At first,  he was confused (as most people would be) — he didn't even get it after she repeated the phrase "bun in the oven" multiple times.

In fact, he didn't catch on until a few moments later, after she'd explained to him that it needed time to grow until April, at which point the bun would be fully cooked. When it did hit him, though, he was an emotional mess. So many tears!

Though many people in the comments thought this was super cute, others were convinced that, because of the time it took him to understand what was going on, the video was staged.

"I have to admit to a tiny bit of fear for the bun's future," one person joked.

Whether he was playing dumb or really hadn't let it sink in yet, we can tell that he's excited to be a dad. How cute!

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Mom-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she believed was her 'soulmate' - only to be ghosted by him

A woman ends her marriage of 14 years after meeting a man for a night, only to be ghosted by him later. Amanda Trenfield felt disconnected from her husband after 14 years of marriage which prompted her to tag along with him on his 3-day long work trip. But at dinner on the first night of the trip, Amanda and her husband bumped into Jason, with whom she felt an ‘instant spark’ stronger than she felt ever before. A month after this encounter she left her husband in search of her ‘soulmate’ only to be rejected by him.
Aabha Gopan

Woman who helped deliver her best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

A 28-year-old Arizona woman discovered that her best friend’s baby, whom she helped deliver, is actually her husband’s. Hailey Custer, a recovered addict, helped her best friend deliver a daughter only to learn that the child’s father is her own husband. She and her husband, Travis Bowling, had been married for six years then and had three children together.
ARIZONA STATE
People

Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Wakes Up from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again

"I never would've made it without her," Andrew Mackenzie says of wife Kristy Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie were heading home from a family celebration on Father's Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle — a near-fatal accident that sent both of them to the ER. When the 58-year-old Virginia man awoke from the traumatic event in a hospital bed, his wife of 37 years realized they were living yet another nightmare: he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Briana B.

"Let Me Cheat Or I'm Leaving You!" Husband Gives Wife Ultimatum

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission. Does disrespecting your husband give him the right to cheat?. A couple I know have been together for over ten years, married for three years with two children. They've had their share of ups and downs like any normal couple, but for the past few years, they've been at each other's throats.
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Upworthy

Mom criticized for having baby at 51, but she's so happy, says daughter

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 2, 2022. It has since been updated. A woman has hit out at people criticizing her mother for having a baby at 51. Kayla Caldwell's mom wanted to have a baby and successfully got pregnant through IVF, but the response from the public has been harsh and judgmental. Kayla Caldwell said this is the happiest she has seen her mother and won't have anyone else dampen her joy. Caldwell had been documenting her mom's pregnancy journey on TikTok, reported The Mirror. One of her videos notched up as many as 7 million views. While some were happy for her mom, some were rude and judgmental.
Slate

Help! I Refused to Help My Sister Catch Her Cheating Husband. She’s Furious.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Happy Monday! Let’s get started…. Q. Dreading Thanksgiving: I’ve been struggling with my relationship with my sister for some time. Five years ago, she asked me to loan her $5,000. She believed her spouse was cheating on her, and I fully believe he was. When she confronted him, he refused to fess up. She had been breaking into his email and accounts to try to find evidence of his wrongdoing. She asked to borrow the money to install hidden surveillance in her home to gather evidence of his infidelity. I was in between jobs at the time and had not secured a new position. Meanwhile, I was also moving from one very expensive city to another and felt cash poor at the time. When I shared this, she told me I could just put the $5,000 on my credit card. I didn’t think this was wise on multiple fronts, I didn’t feel I was in a position to be loaning money when I was without a job. Plus, I also struggled with the idea of my sister invading her husband’s privacy in their home and the potential legalities of this, even if he’s up to no good. In the end, I spent all the cash in my accounts and maxed out my credit card before I received a paycheck so I felt I was justified in being cautious about loaning such a large sum when I was unemployed.
12tomatoes.com

Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food

This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
279
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy