Good for him! If a ball player can make millions of dollars playing baseball and MLB continues to rip off dedicated fans with exorbitant prices, a fan who gets his hands on a significant ball should get all he can for it. ⚾️
Look out for Todd McFarlane. He's a comic book writer and artist that already has some significant baseball's. Like McGwire's and Sosa's balls. I think he might have Bonds single season but not overall. And one of the game balls from Ripken.
He should have taken the $3 million Now he has a Lawyer and Auction commission and the other expenses like going to the auction and of course all the taxes...$200,000
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Related
Aaron Judge instagram post and reported offer sends Yankees fans into a frenzy
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday
New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday
Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win
NFL World Is Shocked By Micah Parsons Decision
NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'
NFL World Stunned By Upset On Sunday Afternoon
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Went Viral Sunday Night
Lincoln Riley voices regrets over leaving Oklahoma
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing
Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Lee Corso Decision Today
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Rumored Decision
Major Lane Kiffin Rumor Floated Amid Ole Miss Blowout Loss
College Football World Reacts To Ridiculous Attendance Number
Stephen A. Smith Wants 1 NFL Quarterback Benched
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 75