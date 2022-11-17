ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 4

chipy
4d ago

if his death stops others from acting Recklessly, possibly drinking and driving then that's the only good thing we can get from it. other then that it's a shame.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Several people hurt after crash in Detroit

Several people in Detroit were injured after speeding cars crashed on Outer Drive. One witness said she saw cars everywhere after the crash, which was caught on camera from a nearby home surveillance system.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Novi motorist dies in crash in icy conditions

Novi police believe a 67-year-old Novi man died in a crash after he lost control of his vehicle in icy road conditions early on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officers were dispatched to the crash at about 6:15 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar roads, near Grand River Avenue, the Novi Police Department said in a statement.
NOVI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hit-and-run victim killed on Grand River; Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a hit-and-run victim who was killed in late October are desperate for justice - and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Dorian Nelson was struck and killed crossing Grand River near Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Driver suspected of driving while impaired in deadly rollover crash on I-75

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a rollover crash overnight in Detroit. Police suspect the driver may have been impaired.According to Michigan State Police, the car was heading south on I-75 near I-96 at around 3:30 a.m. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. Both the driver and a 21-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle.The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The driver was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.Troopers are obtaining a search warrant to draw blood from the driver. Investigators are waiting for lab results before deciding if charges should be filed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-75 at I-96

One person is dead and another injured after a rollover crash early Friday morning on Interstate 75 at Interstate 96 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. to a location on southbound I-75 near westbound I-96 for a report of a one-car rollover crash.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Crash closes portion of eastbound I-69, traffic being rerouted

GENESSEE COUNTY, MI – A traffic crash has closed a part of I-69 Sunday morning, Nov. 20, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. All lanes of eastbound I-69 are closed to all traffic between Saginaw Street and Dort Highway, according to Genesee County 911. Additional details about the crash...
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Three killed in fatal rollover crash in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lincoln Park Police and the Downriver Mutual Aid Accident Investigation Task Force are investigating a wreck that killed three young people and injured two others.The speeding car landed on the yard of Jennifer Kruger's home on Cicotte Avenue just east of Porter Thursday night.Surveillance cameras in the area captured the moments before the crash.One camera shows the headlights of a car barreling through the railroad tracks as another camera picks up the driver losing control, slamming into a tree, and flipping over."I heard a couple of booms, I think it was two booms....
LINCOLN PARK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy