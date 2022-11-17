(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a rollover crash overnight in Detroit. Police suspect the driver may have been impaired.According to Michigan State Police, the car was heading south on I-75 near I-96 at around 3:30 a.m. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. Both the driver and a 21-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle.The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.Troopers are obtaining a search warrant to draw blood from the driver. Investigators are waiting for lab results before deciding if charges should be filed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO