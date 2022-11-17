Read full article on original website
chipy
4d ago
if his death stops others from acting Recklessly, possibly drinking and driving then that's the only good thing we can get from it. other then that it's a shame.
fox2detroit.com
Several people hurt after crash in Detroit
Several people in Detroit were injured after speeding cars crashed on Outer Drive. One witness said she saw cars everywhere after the crash, which was caught on camera from a nearby home surveillance system.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning identified by Oakland County sheriff
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a Rochester Hills couple was found dead Friday. The daughter of Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, asked neighbors to check on her parents around 3 p.m. They were found unconscious in bed at their home in the 1100 block of E. Avon Road.
Michigan road closed for hours after driver overturns tractor-trailer
According to a tweet from MSP First District, the crash occurred around 7:13 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after shooting driver with BB gun, blowing out car window on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit driver was shot at by someone wielding a BB gun over the weekend. The Michigan State Police received a report around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 when a call came in that someone had been struck by a BB gun while driving on I-696 in Warren.
The Oakland Press
Novi motorist dies in crash in icy conditions
Novi police believe a 67-year-old Novi man died in a crash after he lost control of his vehicle in icy road conditions early on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officers were dispatched to the crash at about 6:15 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar roads, near Grand River Avenue, the Novi Police Department said in a statement.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows speeding drivers crashing into parked cars in Detroit
Video shows speeding cars losing control and crashing into parked cars on Outer Dr near Chalmers. Suspects flee and there are critical injuries.
21-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Detroit. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred on I-75 near I-96.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim killed on Grand River; Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a hit-and-run victim who was killed in late October are desperate for justice - and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Dorian Nelson was struck and killed crossing Grand River near Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.
fox2detroit.com
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Driver suspected of driving while impaired in deadly rollover crash on I-75
(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a rollover crash overnight in Detroit. Police suspect the driver may have been impaired.According to Michigan State Police, the car was heading south on I-75 near I-96 at around 3:30 a.m. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. Both the driver and a 21-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle.The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.Troopers are obtaining a search warrant to draw blood from the driver. Investigators are waiting for lab results before deciding if charges should be filed.
Detroit News
1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-75 at I-96
One person is dead and another injured after a rollover crash early Friday morning on Interstate 75 at Interstate 96 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. to a location on southbound I-75 near westbound I-96 for a report of a one-car rollover crash.
Crash closes portion of eastbound I-69, traffic being rerouted
GENESSEE COUNTY, MI – A traffic crash has closed a part of I-69 Sunday morning, Nov. 20, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. All lanes of eastbound I-69 are closed to all traffic between Saginaw Street and Dort Highway, according to Genesee County 911. Additional details about the crash...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after driver, passenger ejected in single-vehicle rollover on I-75
DETROIT (FOX 2) - I-75 in Detroit was closed Friday morning after a single-car rollover around 3:30 a.m. after a driver lost control and flipped his car. The crash left one person dead and the other with non-life threatening injuries. Michigan State Police responded to the scene at I-75 and...
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
Investigators believe icy conditions, alcohol were factors in fatal Pontiac motorcycle crash
According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Miner of Pontiac was driving his 2016 Yamaha eastbound on Montcalm near Glenwood just before 2:30 a.m. when he lost control of the bike, hit the curb and was ejected.
fox2detroit.com
OCSO: Elderly Rochester Hills couple found dead in home, high level of carbon monoxide inside
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly Rochester Hills couple was found dead inside their home Friday afternoon, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO and the Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Avon Rd around 3p.m. Friday on the report of a man and woman who were unconscious and not breathing.
Semi-truck going ‘too fast’ crashes on US-23 in Livingston County
A semi-truck pulling a trailer with 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed on US-23 near Fausett Road.
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed
For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge.
Three killed in fatal rollover crash in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lincoln Park Police and the Downriver Mutual Aid Accident Investigation Task Force are investigating a wreck that killed three young people and injured two others.The speeding car landed on the yard of Jennifer Kruger's home on Cicotte Avenue just east of Porter Thursday night.Surveillance cameras in the area captured the moments before the crash.One camera shows the headlights of a car barreling through the railroad tracks as another camera picks up the driver losing control, slamming into a tree, and flipping over."I heard a couple of booms, I think it was two booms....
