Snowed out: NFL moves Sunday's Bills-Browns game to Detroit ahead of 'potentially historic' winter storm in Buffalo... and it's the first time in EIGHT YEARS a league game has been relocated due to the weather

An expected lake-effect snowstorm has forced the NFL to move Sunday's Bills-Browns game from Orchard Park, New York to Detroit's Ford Field.

The game is still scheduled to be played at 1pm EST on Sunday, only now the Bills (6-3) and Browns (3-6) will kickoff in a dome.

The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between one to three feet of snow on the region through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit. They’re scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.

The decision was made in conjunction with the Bills, as well as local and state authorities. The Bills will provide ticket information for fans, who had originally paid to see the game in Orchard Park.

Buffalo Bills fans look on from snow covered seat prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park

Detroit's domed Ford Field (pictured) will play host to Sunday's Bills-Browns game

The Browns prepared for the possibility of a venue switch by putting together two offensive game plans: one outdoor, one indoor.

'We will be ready for both,' said offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. 'That's one thing that COVID years have done for us, we are very flexible and used to adapting and adjusting to any circumstances that come up.'

With the potential for playing in wind and blowing snow, Cleveland was set to rely on its running game with Nick Chubb getting enough carries to even satisfy those Browns fans who criticize coach Kevin Stefanski for not giving the ball to his star back on every play.

Now, a game inside Detroit's warm-and-cozy stadium will allow the Browns to use their complete playbook.

The Bills had a home game moved because of a snowstorm in November 2014, when they defeated the New York Jets 38-3 in a game played at Detroit's Ford Field. The game, originally scheduled for Sunday, was also pushed back to Monday to take into account both teams traveling.

Buffalo left for Detroit on the Friday, where the team spent the weekend practicing at the Lions facility. The Bills arranged for snowmobiles to pick up some players who were unable to dig their cars out of the snow in order to get them to the airport.

This time, the NFL had difficulty pushing back the date of the game because Buffalo is already facing a short week, with the Bills already scheduled to play in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

Multiple feet of snow are expected this week in Western New York, where the Bills were scheduled to host the Browns. Stretches of heavy lake-effect snow will be falling between Thursday and Sunday, according to Weather.com meteorologists, meaning the Highmark Stadium turf will likely be impacted significantly.

The local Fox affiliate in Buffalo has described the storm as 'potentially historic,' with some meteorologists calling for as much as six feet in the region.

Lake-effect snow is caused by cool air moving over the warmer Great Lakes before dropping its payload across the Northeast, typically in the form of golf ball-sized snowflakes.