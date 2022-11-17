Read full article on original website
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Current Publishing
8-court indoor pickleball facility planned on Pennsylvania Street in Carmel
Changing economic conditions are resulting in a new facility housing eight pickleball courts coming to Pennsylvania Street in Carmel rather than two office buildings, as originally planned. Last month, the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a use variance to allow the 25,000-square-foot building to be constructed on 3.7...
Current Publishing
Shop Fishers returns for holiday season
The City of Fishers will conduct its annual Shop Fishers event beginning Nov. 26 and ending Dec. 31 for the holiday season. Seventy local businesses will offer sales throughout the citywide event – some only on Small Business Saturday Nov. 26 and others until Dec. 31. Fishers’ Assistant Director of Community and Public Relations Stephanie Perry said the event is one of her favorite city initiatives.
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overhead
An Indiana witness at West Lafayette reported watching three large, white lights in a triangle formation at about 6 p.m. on February 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indianapolis company forced to find a new place to send industrial sewage or face shutdown
A waste oil recycling company in Indianapolis will have to send its sewage somewhere else. After months of violations, Citizens Energy Group refuses to treat the company’s industrial waste. Metalworking Lubricants Co. allegedly sent excess chemicals from crude oil and toxic heavy metals to Citizens’ treatment plant —making the...
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
Current Publishing
Levidy Boutique now open in Carmel’s Merchant’s Square
Ashleen Sharma has worked in retail for many years but fell in love with boutiques because of the one-of-a-kind items she would find that no one else would be wearing. She knew one day she wanted to create a unique brand of her own. In 2020, shortly before the pandemic...
readthereporter.com
Carmel’s official ornament pays tribute to 25 years of roundabouts
The 2022 City of Carmel official ornament arrived just in time for Saturday’s grand opening of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt and Ice at Carter Green. This year’s ornament is shaped like a stocking and is adorned with images from some of the city’s most iconic roundabout sculptures as Carmel celebrates 25 years of roundabouts.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Current Publishing
Santa House to return to downtown Noblesville
The Santa House will make another appearance on the square in Noblesville this holiday season. The free, donation-based event presented by the Hamilton County Historical Society with the support of Hamilton County will allow children to meet with Santa in his house on the south side of the square along Conner Street and Ind. 32, said Jessica Layman, board president of the historical society.
Current Publishing
The Final Cut: Barber retires after 20 years at Boone Village Barber Shop
Every morning before Connie Jones starts cutting hair, she organizes her station. She lays out fresh towels, makes sure her tools are clean and fills her spray bottle with fresh water. It is the way she has started every day at the Boone Village Barber Shop. But on the first...
Two brothers looking to revitalize Garfield Park neighborhood
Two brothers are hoping to revitalize a more than 100-year-old building in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
Indy couple has big dreams for their concrete decor business
Kaitlan Vosler began making items like planters, jewelry and trays back in 2016. In 2020, she realized she needed to stop working from her garage in order to continue to grow the business.
wfyi.org
As state moves forward with Lebanon industrial district, some worry “they don’t have a clear plan”
Efforts are underway to build a massive, multi-billion dollar research and industrial park near Lebanon, Indiana. But as the project has grown, questions are being raised by both residents and the leaders of neighboring cities about what the project will look like - and what kind of resources it will require.
Current Publishing
Carmel High School senior gets dream role
This dream has come true for Allie Hanning. “As a young dancer in the role of a tiny unicorn watching the Sugar Plum Fairy, I knew I wanted to take on that role so badly but never thought my dream would become a reality,” the Carmel High School senior said. “Growing up and watching her perform was always such a magical experience.”
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) game day essentials
No. 12 Indiana (3-0) vs. Miami (Ohio) (1-3) Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis, Indiana. Television/Stream: BTN (Matt Schumacker, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 88, No. 289 Miami (OH) 61. Series: Indiana leads 21-3. IU won last meeting 92-77 on Dec. 10, 1994. IU back in Indianapolis. Although...
Current Publishing
Carmel woman to celebrate 100th birthday
So, what is the secret to Ruth O’Banion’s longevity?. “Meanness, I think,” O’Banion said jokingly. O’Banion, who lives in Majestic Care of Carmel, will turn 100 on Nov. 27. Her family will hold a party for her that day. Laura McConnell said she attributes her...
Carmel Fire's 2022 Santa Claus neighborhood tour routes announced
CARMEL, Ind. — What began as tours during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring Santa Claus to neighborhoods will continue in Carmel neighborhoods again this season. The Carmel Fire Department announced its 2022 routes on Saturday and will bring back Santa's online tracking system. Routes will start Sunday, Nov. 27...
indianapolismonthly.com
The Simmons’s Soiree Space
❶ The 3,000-sq.-ft. outdoor-living space has 360-degree views and a hot tub overlooking Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ❷ A family photo taken in Park City. The couple spends quite a bit of time in Utah, where they have a second home. ❸ Liz’s favorite bit of decor. The clay vase, a gift...
