Carmel, IN

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

8-court indoor pickleball facility planned on Pennsylvania Street in Carmel

Changing economic conditions are resulting in a new facility housing eight pickleball courts coming to Pennsylvania Street in Carmel rather than two office buildings, as originally planned. Last month, the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a use variance to allow the 25,000-square-foot building to be constructed on 3.7...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Shop Fishers returns for holiday season

The City of Fishers will conduct its annual Shop Fishers event beginning Nov. 26 and ending Dec. 31 for the holiday season. Seventy local businesses will offer sales throughout the citywide event – some only on Small Business Saturday Nov. 26 and others until Dec. 31. Fishers’ Assistant Director of Community and Public Relations Stephanie Perry said the event is one of her favorite city initiatives.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Levidy Boutique now open in Carmel’s Merchant’s Square

Ashleen Sharma has worked in retail for many years but fell in love with boutiques because of the one-of-a-kind items she would find that no one else would be wearing. She knew one day she wanted to create a unique brand of her own. In 2020, shortly before the pandemic...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel’s official ornament pays tribute to 25 years of roundabouts

The 2022 City of Carmel official ornament arrived just in time for Saturday’s grand opening of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt and Ice at Carter Green. This year’s ornament is shaped like a stocking and is adorned with images from some of the city’s most iconic roundabout sculptures as Carmel celebrates 25 years of roundabouts.
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Santa House to return to downtown Noblesville

The Santa House will make another appearance on the square in Noblesville this holiday season. The free, donation-based event presented by the Hamilton County Historical Society with the support of Hamilton County will allow children to meet with Santa in his house on the south side of the square along Conner Street and Ind. 32, said Jessica Layman, board president of the historical society.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel High School senior gets dream role

This dream has come true for Allie Hanning. “As a young dancer in the role of a tiny unicorn watching the Sugar Plum Fairy, I knew I wanted to take on that role so badly but never thought my dream would become a reality,” the Carmel High School senior said. “Growing up and watching her perform was always such a magical experience.”
CARMEL, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) game day essentials

No. 12 Indiana (3-0) vs. Miami (Ohio) (1-3) Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis, Indiana. Television/Stream: BTN (Matt Schumacker, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 88, No. 289 Miami (OH) 61. Series: Indiana leads 21-3. IU won last meeting 92-77 on Dec. 10, 1994. IU back in Indianapolis. Although...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel woman to celebrate 100th birthday

So, what is the secret to Ruth O’Banion’s longevity?. “Meanness, I think,” O’Banion said jokingly. O’Banion, who lives in Majestic Care of Carmel, will turn 100 on Nov. 27. Her family will hold a party for her that day. Laura McConnell said she attributes her...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Carmel Fire's 2022 Santa Claus neighborhood tour routes announced

CARMEL, Ind. — What began as tours during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring Santa Claus to neighborhoods will continue in Carmel neighborhoods again this season. The Carmel Fire Department announced its 2022 routes on Saturday and will bring back Santa's online tracking system. Routes will start Sunday, Nov. 27...
CARMEL, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Simmons’s Soiree Space

❶ The 3,000-sq.-ft. outdoor-living space has 360-degree views and a hot tub overlooking Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ❷ A family photo taken in Park City. The couple spends quite a bit of time in Utah, where they have a second home. ❸ Liz’s favorite bit of decor. The clay vase, a gift...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

