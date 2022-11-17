ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Shocking moment two thieves wheel $500,000 worth of jewelry down Manhattan street in a TRASH CAN after robbing antiques show

By Hope Smith For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Police in New York City are on the hunt for thieves who got away with more than $500,000 in jewelry, stolen from an antique show.

Video of the incident, obtained by NBC New York, shows the moments an unidentified man and several accomplices get away with the items.

To those who don't know, it just appears like two men just walking down 18th Street in Manhattan with a trash can.

In the trash can, however, is more than half a million dollars worth of jewelry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrPeL_0jEi5lbP00
One man can be seen wheeling the garbage can down the street while a second stands just feet behind him 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNPQB_0jEi5lbP00
The two continue to walk down 18th Street in broad daylight as others walk by, unaware of the trash can's contents 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tgFb_0jEi5lbP00
After the woman on the left walks by, the two men stop and look at the inside of the can 

Julia Rover, the owner of the jewelry stolen, said the incident happened while the articles were at the Metropolitan Pavilion in October for an antiques show.

Video obtained by the local news station shows the moments when a man walks into the venue and kicks off the theft.

The man, wearing all black and a black mask, is able to check out the venue and snag a box filled with 'priceless' items that Rover said she spent her life collecting.

'It does happen in the blink of an eye when you least expect it,' said the woman.

After grabbing the box, the thief exits the building, places it into a trash can, and begins walking down the street with his partner in crime.

The second unidentified man walks just feet behind the first suspect before they are seen stopping on the street and checking out the contents of the can and the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nWY3_0jEi5lbP00
Before walking down the street, the unknown man walked through the venue 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFjgt_0jEi5lbP00
The man appeared to check out various booths while walking the floor before he grabs a box from Julia Rover's station 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMbxW_0jEi5lbP00
After grabbing the box, the man walks out of the Metropolitan Pavilion and onto the street where he wheels the antiques away

'Honestly, my greatest sadness,' Rover said of the theft.

'All of the pieces are unique, wearable pieces of art,' the collector told NBC New York.

Rover had been setting up her booth when the man came in and jacked the box. The antiques expert told the outlet that some of the jewelry items go back hundreds of years and have a rich history.

'The average age of these pieces is 150 years old, some go back, actually, bordering 300,' Rover said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUfmx_0jEi5lbP00
Rover has shared photos of the jewelry items stolen, including some of these rings 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HP11r_0jEi5lbP00
This moonstone necklace was also taken by the thieves, Rover posted on Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uzca2_0jEi5lbP00
Rover called these necklaces two of her 'favorite prettiest most identifiable pieces' 

The antiques expert has shared photos of some of the stolen items to her public Instagram in the weeks after the theft, asking followers to keep an eye out and report any potential finds to the police.

'These are two of my favorite prettiest most identifiable pieces that were lost in the theft,' Rover said of two of the necklaces taken. 'There was a name engraved on the inside of the locket please contact me if you see them or any of the other items I’ve posted thank you for all your well wishes and help.'

'All of these pieces are rare, and unusual, and have survived all this time in amazing condition,' the woman said.

'It would be quite a tragedy if these items are destroyed,' Rover said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFzf5_0jEi5lbP00
'Please keep your eyes open and DM me if you see anything,' Rover wrote on Instagram

The case remains under investigation by the NYPD.

The police have linked the two men and two other accomplices, a man, and woman, to this crime and another recent theft at the Javits Center, according to NBC New York.

DailyMail.com reached out to the New York Police Department but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops

Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said. Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Suspects shoot at people in Brooklyn playground: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people pulled out guns and fired at a group of people inside a Brooklyn playground, police said Monday.  The unidentified shooters were in front of Kennedy King Playground on the evening of Nov. 7 when they shot toward a group inside the playground, “causing a grave risk of serious […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man sentenced to 10 years over Queens parking spot dispute

QUEENS (PIX11) — He pulled a gun to get a parking spot; now he’s got a spot in prison. A Queens man, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after he threatened a driver over a parking spot, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Jaquan Adams was convicted Sept. 20 of three counts of […]
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Help Identify A Rape Suspect

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, regarding two rape incidents, that occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Incident 1: It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: SUV driver crashes into horse carriage in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a horse carriage in Manhattan and took off Friday.It happened just before 10 a.m. at 58th Street near Ninth Avenue.The union for Central Park horse carriages says someone driving an SUV started blaring their horn and hit the carriage when trying to pass.The horse, named Paddy, got scared and ran off towards Columbus Circle. He was found and reined in.The carriage driver was not injured, but Paddy got a small cut on his rear leg.
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

689K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy