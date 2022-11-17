Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Arlington Civic Federation plan to revamp county government wins approval, some nays
Despite a surprising number of “no” votes that seemed to catch proponents by surprise, delegates to the Arlington County Civic Federation on Nov. 15 capped three years of discussion by approving a package of proposed changes to county governance. The adopted proposal has no force of law, but...
Inside Nova
Don't look so surprised: Year-to-date home sales down across N.Va.
No surprise here: Year-to-date home sales through October across Northern Virginia’s major jurisdictions show significant dropoffs from the same period in 2021. A total of 28,998 properties went to close during the first 10 months of this year in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria, based on an analysis of sales data by the Sun Gazette.
Inside Nova
Walker Jones PC honored by U.S. News
Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Warrenton and Washington, Va., has been recognized as a Best Law Firm 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. In addition, partner Amy Totten, who focuses in family law, was recognized as a Best Lawyer 2023 by the publication. Northern Virginia Magazine also recognized...
Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia
Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
Inside Nova
Arlington Bar Foundation bestows its highest accolade to attorney William Murray
Longtime Arlington attorney William Murray has influenced the community positively not only through legal work and athletic endeavors, but his personal ethics as well, said those honoring him Nov. 15 at the Arlington Bar Foundation’s annual William L. Winston Award Luncheon. Murray has practiced the profession of law at...
Inside Nova
InFive: Bank robbery, peak travel predictions and slightly warmer today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Virginia Department of Transportation has released peak congestion predictions for Thanksgiving holiday travel and it starts Tuesday for Northern Virginia. 4. Bank robbery. Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road...
therealdeal.com
Elliman plans expansion to DC area
Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
Inside Nova
Vienna moves forward on additional sidewalk projects
The Vienna Town Council on Nov. 14 advanced six more proposed sidewalk projects in three of the town’s quadrants. The Council authorized Town Manager Mercury Payton to apply to the Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust for $225,900 to finance final-design work for the projects. The Vienna Department of Public...
Inside Nova
Manassas veterans development ready for a vote
The plan for 12 new affordable units at American Legion Post #114 in Manassas is moving to a final City Council vote. Last week, the council held a public hearing on a proposal from nonprofit People Inc. of Virginia to build 12 new units – in the form of six townhomes on Prince William Street – affordable to people making up to 80% of the area median income and with a preference for veterans.
Inside Nova
Nohe: Give public comment its own time
If the McCoart Building had a sign saying, “It has been this many days since the Board of County Supervisors’ meeting went past midnight,” there would be a large zero on it. The meeting that began on Nov. 1 did not end until nearly 10 a.m. on...
Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
The new law prioritizes pockets of poverty, giving schools services they need to thrive. The post Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. first responders vote to unionize for the first time in 40 years
Firefighters and paramedics in Fairfax County, Virginia, became the first group in 40 years to unionize Friday, after members totaled more than 3,300 24-hour days of mandatory overtime in just one calendar year. The vote was announced by the union in a press release, stating that the roughly 1,500 emergency...
Inside Nova
Prince William schools ombudsman: Parent complaints up, employee visits down
Teacher visits to the Prince William County Schools ombudsman office were down in 2021-22 compared with the previous year, but the number of parents, guardians, and community members who brought issues to the ombudsman more than tripled. Providing an annual report on the last school year, Monique Bookstein told the...
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
Inside Nova
Public will have chance to tour Turner Farmhouse in Great Falls
The Turner Farmhouse Foundation will host its third annual pancake breakfast and open house on Dec. 3 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the historic farmhouse, located at 10609 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls. The event is open to the public at no cost. Parking is available on site, with...
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Consider Adopting Equity as Fundamental Value
Loudoun County supervisors are considering a resolution that would affirm equity as a fundamental value of the county government, and lay out a series of projects and goals to put that value into action. In 2020, supervisors created the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the position of chief equity...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
Maryland realtor claims squatters are living in clients' home
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story, a bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Large portion of Washington under boil order until further notice
UPDATE - City of Washington says the water treatment plant #1′s chlorine feed system has been prepared, but the boil order for a large portion of the community remains in effect until testing shows the water is safe to drink. Water samples will be tested Tuesday morning, the city...
