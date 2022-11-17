ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate City, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Can Anything Be Done About The Stray Cats In Mays Landing, NJ?

This subject may be hard for some animal lovers to discuss, but it's a long overdue one for one specific town in Atlantic County. It breaks my heart to see all of the feral cats roaming around Mays Landing. I live near the Hamilton Mall right off the Black Horse Pike and there are always cats prowling around the various parking lots within that section of town. This isn't a new issue, either.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US

When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023

Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023. Kid Rock is famous for...
Do You Remember This Old Wildwood Ride?

If you grew up coming to the Jersey shore and riding the rides on the boardwalk, then you know as well as I do that rides come and go every few years. Where do they end up, though? The folks from the Wildwood Video Archive went out a few weeks ago to track down the whereabouts of one ride that was pretty popular among the collection on Morey's Piers that served multiple themes while stationed on the Wildwood boards.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Celebrate Christmas With The Dinosaurs This Year In Philadelphia, PA

Have a holly jolly JURASSIC Christmas this year when you walk with amongst the dinosaurs in the City of Brotherly Love this December!. The epic event all dinosaur-lovers obsess over, "Jurassic Quest" is headed back to the Greater Philadelphia region just in time for the holiday season. Hopefully, you didn't lock in all of your Christmas excursions yet. The T-Rex-obsessed are going to want to get in a little bit of prehistoric monster time before Santa climbs down the chimney this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride

Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
WILDWOOD, NJ
