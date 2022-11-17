Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rent This Decked-Out Christmas Home in Cape May That Sleeps 22
You've heard about the magnificent Christmas charm in Cape May - now you can live it!. We found a beautiful home beautifully decorated outside and available for rent on VRBO. This charming house has 8 bedrooms and sleeps 22. It's called the Empress of Cape May and has 10 bathrooms.
2 New Roller Coasters Planned for Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk
Thrill seekers will love this news. Two new roller coasters are reportedly coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. Steel Pier, America's oldest amusement park, announced this week their plans to add two coasters. The Wild Mouse, according to Wildwood Video Archive, will be a spinning coaster. It's slated to debut...
Can Anything Be Done About The Stray Cats In Mays Landing, NJ?
This subject may be hard for some animal lovers to discuss, but it's a long overdue one for one specific town in Atlantic County. It breaks my heart to see all of the feral cats roaming around Mays Landing. I live near the Hamilton Mall right off the Black Horse Pike and there are always cats prowling around the various parking lots within that section of town. This isn't a new issue, either.
Hey, Santa! 16 Stores and Restaurants Atlantic County, NJ Wishes You’d Bring This Christmas
This Christmas, we're thinking bigger for Atlantic County than what Santa Claus can fit in his sleigh, but 'tis the season and these stores and restaurants would make great gifts for the locals. Waiting and hoping hasn't done the trick, so what else is there to do but make a...
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
Cape May Kicking Off Christmas Celebration With Tree Lighting
There's a chill in the air, Santa's arriving on a trolley and they're lighting the tree at the Emlen Physick Estate this Saturday evening, Nov 19, as Cape May kicks off its Victorian Christmas celebration. With 50 years of experience in celebrating the Christmas season, Cape May does it as...
Pink Bringing New Tour to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA in 2023
All we can say is, 'IT'S ABOUT TIME!' P!nk is BACK, baby, and she's coming to Philadelphia in 2023 on her biggest tour yet. It's been over four years since P!nk last performed in Philly. Whether you've seen her live in concert before or one of her performances on television,...
Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023
Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023. Kid Rock is famous for...
TidalWave Country Music Festival Returning to Atlantic City
After a very successful three days and nights this past summer, the producers of the TidalWave Music Festival are returning to the Atlantic City Beach in the summer of 2023. The announced dates for the event are August 11 - 13, 2023. As of yet, no artists have been announced...
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
Do You Remember This Old Wildwood Ride?
If you grew up coming to the Jersey shore and riding the rides on the boardwalk, then you know as well as I do that rides come and go every few years. Where do they end up, though? The folks from the Wildwood Video Archive went out a few weeks ago to track down the whereabouts of one ride that was pretty popular among the collection on Morey's Piers that served multiple themes while stationed on the Wildwood boards.
Ocean City Beach 2023 Tag Sales Begin: What to Know
Here's a warm thought for a cold weekend ahead. 2023 Ocean City seasonal beach tags go on sale this Saturday. As always, if you buy your seasonal beach tags in the pre-season, you will save money over the in-season price. What's new this year is a beach tag price increase.
Galloway Twp., NJ Police Reach Out to Community Through Coffee
Galloway Township Police are inviting residents to get to know those who serve and protect their community over a cup of coffee. I was on my usual morning latte run when I ran into Officer Jorgensen at Starbucks on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway. He was just setting up for...
Celebrate Christmas With The Dinosaurs This Year In Philadelphia, PA
Have a holly jolly JURASSIC Christmas this year when you walk with amongst the dinosaurs in the City of Brotherly Love this December!. The epic event all dinosaur-lovers obsess over, "Jurassic Quest" is headed back to the Greater Philadelphia region just in time for the holiday season. Hopefully, you didn't lock in all of your Christmas excursions yet. The T-Rex-obsessed are going to want to get in a little bit of prehistoric monster time before Santa climbs down the chimney this year.
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ
Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride
Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Look For Two Bearded Men
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men caught on surveillance camera on November 11. Police aren't saying that the men are suspects in anything, only that they want to identify the men in reference to an ongoing investigation. If you can help the...
Casual and Chic — Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look For 2 in Investigation
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help identifying two men. As is usually the case, officials are not releasing any information about why they want to speak with these two other than to say it's part of an ongoing investigation. The first picture shows a man wearing...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0