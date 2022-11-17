Read full article on original website
Ursula Landsrath Fund Awards $65K to Animal Nonprofits
The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund and the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties this week announced $65,000 in grant awards to 26 nonprofit animal rescue organizations across Virginia, including several in Loudoun County. Ursula Landsrath founded the Animal Rescue Fund of Virginia as an independent organization in...
Free Holiday Parking Starts in Downtown Leesburg
Downtown public parking starting this week and continuing through New Year’s Day. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 21, on-street metered parking spaces will be free. Parking in the Town Hall parking garage is already free because of on-going repair work that has limited the available spaces. There will be a...
Students Get Hands on Experience with Careers in Health, Medical Sciences
About 100 sixth graders from three middle schools got real-world experience from professionals in the health and medical sciences field on Monday, with another 100 from three more middle schools joining the program Tuesday. The students took part in the Building Learning Opportunities and Options in Medical Sciences, or BLOOM,...
Photo Gallery: Freeze Your Gizzard 5K and Fun Run
Cole Williamson set the pace in the 20th annual Freeze Your Gizzard race at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park on Saturday morning. Appropriately, the race time temperature was a crispy 28 degrees. The 18-year-old from Mount Airy, MD, completed the 5K course with a time of 16:39, placing first among...
