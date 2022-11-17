Read full article on original website
COVID-19 scammers who fled to Montenegro while awaiting sentencing extradited back to US: Report
Two people convicted of stealing $18 million from COVID-19 relief funds were reportedly extradited back to the U.S. from Montenegro on Thursday.
Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk
A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.
Retail crime ring busted as major stores 'fear' rising thefts heading into holiday shopping season
Retail giants like Target and Rite Aid have issued concerns about organized crime rings causing profits to shrink, following the dismantling of Baltimore-based criminals in New Jersey.
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to over 11 years in prison
A federal judge sentenced disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to more than eleven years in prison for defrauding investors.
CEO accused of instigating FTX collapse details Sam Bankman-Fried's ‘lies’ and ‘straw that broke camel's back’
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discusses the latest news from the historic collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and its impact on his company.
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried penthouse sale listing was a fake: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's palatial $40 million Bahamas penthouse was listed for sale, but the listing was fake, according to a report.
US farmer worried Biden's policies put industry in jeopardy
FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports live from a struggling New Jersey grain and vegetable farm to discuss the impact of the Biden administration's policies.
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was also prolific donor to Republicans: 'I have a duty'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sent a significant amount of money to Republican candidates ahead of the midterm election in addition to the millions of dollars he donated to Democrats.
Fallen FTX boss spent lavishly in Bahamas while allegedly misusing customer funds
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a massive amount of money in his year in the Bahamas — before his crypto empire collapsed and declared bankruptcy earlier this month.
Butterball CEO dismisses Thanksgiving dinner shifting to chicken: Most will have turkey as 'centerpiece'
Despite turkey prices rising 23% this year, Butterball president and CEO Jay Jandrain argues it'll still be the Thanksgiving "centerpiece," not a chicken substitute.
Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with China
Qatar Energy signed a long gas deal with China's Sinopec on Monday that will supply the country with gas until at least 2050.
Josh Hawley fires warning shot to top Biden admin regulators over FTX collapse: 'Provide all correspondence'
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a member of the Judiciary Committee, demanded relevant information and correspondence related to FTX from top Biden administration officials.
Bill Clinton silent on Bahamas event with disgraced crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried months before collapse
President Clinton has remained silent on his involvement in a paid retreat alongside disgraced crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried just months before FTX's collapse.
Inflation pushes some Americans to skip Thanksgiving dinner this year: survey
Inflation and an uncertain economy have caused some Americans to skip Thanksgiving dinner this year, a recent survey said.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated thousands to House committee members who will investigate him
The House Financial Services Committee is aiming to question FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried despite members receiving more than $300,000 in donations from the firm.
ESG is jeopardizing an increasing amount of American investment assets
In our country today many fund managers and even corporate boards are investing other people's money in their own partisan priorities. The ESG movement is political not practical.
Inflation leads more Americans to live paycheck-to-paycheck: survey
Americans are increasingly living paycheck-to-paycheck as a way to deal with rising monthly costs, a recent LendingClub and PYMNTS survey said.
Home prices could plunge 20% amid risks of 'severe' correction, Dallas Fed says
Fed policymakers need to thread the needle as they try to deflate the housing bubble without bursting it, the Dallas Fed said in a research paper this week.
Amazon CEO says layoffs will continue in 2023
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees in a memo made public on Thursday that layoffs will continue in 2023, writing that the economy is in a "challenging spot" and the e-commerce giant has "hired rapidly" in recent years. "Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there...
